Rosamund Pike stars in thrilling legal drama Inter Alia at the National Theatre – review

It’s been three years since Suzie Miller’s previous play Prima Facie lit up the West End with a career-defining performance from Jodie Comer, which earned her both a Tony Award and an Olivier Award for Best Actress. Anticipation for Miller’s follow-up play Inter Alia has been gradually building since it was announced that it would premiere at the National Theatre this summer, especially since Rosamund Pike (star of the Saltburn movie and hit TV series Wheel of Time) would be leading the cast.

So what’s it all about? Inter Alia tells the story of Jessica Parks (Rosamund Pike), a well-known and highly respected crown court judge, who is determined to make the system more just; a system that better serves victims. However, she is put in quite a predicament when an accusation of sexual assault is made against her 18-year-old son Harry (Jasper Talbot). The small cast is completed by Jamie Glover as Jessica’s high-flying lawyer husband Michael.

It is at times an uncomfortable watch, but also a completely compelling one, which offers a commentary on today’s justice system as well as the many pitfalls of modern parenting (social media, peer pressure, access to literally anything on the internet) – there is a genuinely very funny sketch involving Jessica trying to have a talk with her son about porn. At its heart Inter Alia is a tragedy but there are plenty of moments of light comic relief. It’s also very much an ensemble piece: while this is Jessica’s story, both Michael and Harry have interesting tales to tell and are afforded sufficient opportunities to do so.

We enjoyed our evening with Inter Alia – it flies by at quite a pace (100 minutes, no interval) and it’s a fascinating watch, tackling some tricky subjects in a thoughtful, intelligent manner. The best art will truly make you feel something, and this thought-provoking piece will likely stay with you long after you’ve left the theatre.

GAY TIMES gives Inter Alia – 4/5

