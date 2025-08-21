Principal cast announced for world premiere of Paddington the Musical

Rehearsals are now underway for the world premiere of Paddington the Musical, which is set to open this festive season in London at the Savoy Theatre. The show, adapted from Michael Bond’s much-loved books as well as the hit films, will feature music and lyrics by McFly’s Tom Fletcher, book by Jessica Swale, and will be directed by Luke Sheppard.

The principal cast is Timi Akinyosade (Tony), Amy Booth-Steel (Lady Sloane), Tarinn Callender (Grant), Delilah Bennett-Cardy (Judy Brown), Adrian Der Gregorian (Mr. Brown), Tom Edden (Mr Curry), Brenda Edwards(Tanya), Amy Ellen Richardson (Mrs. Brown), Victoria Hamilton-Barritt (Millicent Clyde), Teddy Kempner (Mr Gruber), Bonnie Langford (Mrs Bird), and the role of Jonathan Brown is played by Joseph Bramley, Leo Collon, Stevie Hare and Jasper Rowse.

But wait… isn’t there someone rather important missing? Well – dramatic paws! – we’ve been asked to ‘bear with’ for an announcement on the role of Paddington, with further casting to be announced later this year.

Producers Sonia Friedman and Eliza Lumley said today, “Having had the immense privilege to work with Tom, Jessica and Luke to create and develop this brand-new musical over several years, it’s incredibly exciting to be starting rehearsals with this extraordinary company. We can’t wait until the first preview, when we will reveal who will be playing Paddington, and the brilliant creative team who are responsible for bringing this very special bear to life on stage.”

Paddington the Musical opens at the Savoy Theatre in London on 30 November, with previews from 1 November, and is currently booking until 25 May 2026. More information can be found here.