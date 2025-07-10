Noughts & Crosses tells a clever, compelling story at the Open Air Theatre – review

We probably say this every time we go there, but we adore the Open Air Theatre in Regent’s Park – it does of course carry the risk of London’s somewhat unpredictable summer weather, but pick a good evening for it (and we’re having quite a few lovely warm evenings this particular summer) and there’s really no more charming a venue for a spot of theatre. It’s quite a magical setting, watching a story unfold on the stage surrounded by trees, birds flying overhead, as the sun sets.

The 2025 summer season kicked off in May with the European premiere of hit Broadway musical Shucked and now we have Noughts & Crosses, based on Malorie Blackman’s young adult novel, adapted for the stage by Dominic Cooke. Our central pair Sephy (Corinna Brown) and Callum (Noah Valentine) are loosely based on Romeo and Juliet, playing two teenage lovers in a world that doesn’t want them to be together.

It tells a clever, compelling story that turns racism on its head. In this world, black people (Crosses) have all the privilege and power, in a society built for them; white people (Noughts) have no wealth or influence, and are continually discriminated against. It’s a hugely effective device, shining a spotlight on prejudices that have existed in our society for generations.

We meet our central pair as the new school year is about to begin – Sephy, a Cross, already attends a prestigious high school; Callum, a Nought, has won a scholarship for a place there, alongside two of his fellow Noughts, in what appears to be a DEI initiative. Once inside, the trio are treated like second class citizens: the three are isolated in the classroom and the dining hall, and verbally abused by their fellow students. Sephy runs into trouble for attempting to cross the divide and chat with Callum. The school functions as a microcosm of a segregated society – it’s fascinating to watch.

Over the course of the play we are introduced to Callum’s and Sephy’s respective families and learn more about their backgrounds – Noughts & Crosses plays out as a social commentary on race, class and privilege. Its themes feel incredibly timely and relevant, which is quite shocking given the novel was published in 2001 – sadly very little has changed.

We were really rather impressed with Noughts & Crosses. It’s not feel-good fun theatre, but it’s a compelling, thought-provoking show, one that will definitely stay with you for quite some time.

GAY TIMES gives Noughts & Crosses – 4/5

More information can be found here.