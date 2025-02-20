Jonathan Bailey stars in revival of Shakespeare’s Richard II – review

It’s quite a week for big-name Shakespeare revivals in London. Alongside Jamie Lloyd’s Much Ado About Nothing (starring Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell) opening on the West End, south of the river we have Nicholas Hytner’s take on Richard II, with Jonathan Bailey starring as the titular king. This is the Bridge Theatre’s first new production in over two years, following the runaway success of their hit revival of classic musical Guys and Dolls. So how does it fare?

Richard II is, of course, one of Shakespeare’s history plays, detailing the reign of the monarch – or more specifically we’re given a snapshot of the end of his 22-year reign, where we witness his downfall and abdication. This play isn’t performed regularly, so if you’re unfamiliar with it, you should be aware it’s one of Shakespeare’s tragedies, and a pretty heavy going one at that.

Don’t let that put you off, though – there’s enjoyment to be had here. Jonathan Bailey is, of course, an excellent actor – we’ve seen him in Company and Cock on the West End over the last few years and he has been superb each time, and he is once again excellent here. This monarch was obsessed with his divine right to rule; the cockiness and arrogance of Bailey’s coked-up king is a perfect fit for this role.

There are some interesting contemporary political parallels to be drawn here. We live in a world full of rulers who believe they’re right for the job, even though objectively they’re not competent – it’s amazing how well some of this 400-year-old play’s ideas still resonate.

Yet something doesn’t quite click here – last time we saw a Shakespeare at this venue (Hytner’s revival of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, back in 2019) all the component parts just seemed to work well together. Here we have traditional language but with a contemporary look – think modern dress suits in a courtroom setting – and there’s quite a fast pace in act one compared with act two. Something about this production jars slightly, which is a shame given how effortless previous play at this venue have felt.

How much you’ll enjoy this show really hinges on your appetite for a three-hour Shakespearean tragedy. This is a solid production and Jonthan Bailey is great, but the relentlessly bleak tone of the play won’t be for everyone.

GAY TIMES gives Richard II – 3/5

More information can be found here.