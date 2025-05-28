Imelda Staunton stars in West End revival of Mrs Warren’s Profession – review

There once was a time when George Bernard Shaw’s play Mrs Warren’s Profession was banned from being performed, and honestly we can see why. We doubt that Victorian England was ready for a play on the theme of sex work – the profession to which the title alludes is that Mrs Warren owns and runs a successful chain of brothels – and we also doubt that many at the time would have approved of a show so critical of capitalism or society’s conventions.

In the lead role of Mrs Warren we have the fabulous Imelda Staunton, and in an inspired casting choice we have her real-life daughter, Bessie Carter, playing the role of Mrs Warren’s daughter Vivie. Theirs are largely dignified performances, with a real authenticity: their exchanges are compelling and nuanced. It is a play very much about them and their conflicting worldviews, which unfortunately means some of the other characters feel a little redundant. We’re aware that director Dominic Cooke has trimmed the text substantially, so the supporting characters have had their roles reduced somewhat.

This is a highly intelligent play which poses some thoughtful questions. It presents the argument for sex work as a legitimate profession, noting that women are often involved in it as a result of an exploitative system; it’s a play that argues against capitalism and questions the morality of the church. It does so thoughtfully and eloquently; the arguments are considered and nuanced.

As smart as it may be, a series of thought-provoking observations doesn’t necessarily make for a hugely entertaining night at the theatre. It’s an entirely serious play – we felt a little more tonal variety would have helped – and on occasion it feels a little stilted. Neither of theses criticisms are dealbreakers – we still enjoyed ourselves – but we didn’t quite warm to it as much as we’d have liked.

GAY TIMES gives Mrs Warren’s Profession – 3/5

More information can be found here.