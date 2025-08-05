Adeel Akhtar is captivating in new political drama The Estate – review

We’re big fans of the Dorfman Theatre – the smallest of the three spaces inside the National Theatre, we’ve discovered lots of fantastic new shows that have subsequently transferred to much more major venues. Indeed one recent graduate of the Dorfman – last year’s astonishing Till the Stars Come Down – is currently enjoying a West End run at the Theatre Royal Haymarket this summer. Over the weekend, we went to check out the current Dorfman production, The Estate, which is a new political drama by Shaan Sahota.

It tells the story of Angad (Adeel Akhtar), a British-Sikh politician who is a rising star in the world of politics. At the start of the play he is an opposition MP with a minor role in the shadow cabinet, but following the surprise resignation of his party’s leader, he finds himself the frontrunner in the race for the top job. Angad is within touching distance of becoming leader of the opposition, going into a general election year; however, an explosive row with his two sisters Malicka (Shelley Conn) and Gyan (Thusitha Jayasundera) over their father’s inheritance is threatening to derail his campaign.

Adeel Akhtar is captivating in the lead role – his character arc over the course of the play is astonishing to watch. Proceedings are initially rather pedestrian and mundane is his office with his colleagues, but the death of his father and subsequent arguments with his two sisters expose family wounds that have clearly never quite healed; we see a very different side to his character. It’s a nuanced performance which takes us in unexpected directions, which we always appreciate.

While this is ostensibly a political drama, and it touches on some heavy themes at times, we should also note that the play itself is very funny. A satirical swipe at the politics of today – although they’re never explicitly name-checked, it’s implied that Angad is a member of the Conservative Party – it pokes fun at the scandal, sleaze and general grubbiness of Westminster politics.

We enjoyed our evening with The Estate – it’s an ambitious debut play from Shaan Sahota. The writing is strong, it all feels like it moves at just the right pace, and there’s some impressive acting here. Well worth checking out.

GAY TIMES gives The Estate – 4/5

