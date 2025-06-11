Acclaimed Fiddler on the Roof revival is an absolute must-see – review

We caught this revival of classic musical Fiddler on the Roof just under a year ago, when it played at the Open Air Theatre in Regent’s Park last summer. At the time we appreciated how powerfully it held a mirror up to today’s society – the narrative of the play unfolds against a backdrop of Russian aggression; the parallel with the situation in Ukraine feels just as timely, important and relevant as it did back then. The way the musical handles this is really rather moving and is an impressive showcase for the power of this art form.

So what’s changed since last year? Well, most obviously, this is a very different theatre space – the Open Air Theatre in Regent’s Park is quite a magical setting, and we really love being able to watch events unfold as the sun sets behind the action. Of course, the Barbican Theatre is also a fantastic setting – we’re pleased to report the production loses nothing in the transfer. If anything, we feel a little closer to the action – there are some quite tender moments in the show and the intimacy really helps with that – and the sound quality in this space is excellent; it’s a perfect fit for a musical.

Broadway stalwart Adam Dannheiser returns in the lead role of milkman Tevye, and Laura Pulver is back as his wife Golde – in fact much of the cast has returned, which is good news indeed as they were terrific first time around. The subject matter of the show is quite serious, of course, but there are plentiful moments of light relief – Beverly Klein as matchmaker Yente is really great fun.

The music is a real highlight here too – this is a show full of fantastic songs (‘Tradition’, ‘Matchmaker’, ‘If I Were a Rich Man’), and these are wonderfully orchestrated and sung beautifully. It all looks great too – set, costumes, choreography… we can’t really find fault with anything.

We thoroughly enjoyed this production of Fiddler on the Roof when we saw it last summer and we liked it even more second time around. This is an excellent show, the cast is superb, the music is wonderful, it has a real charm, warmth and sense of humour, and it feels just as important as it ever did. An absolute must-see.

GAY TIMES gives Fiddler on the Roof – 5/5

