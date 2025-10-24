21 LGBTQ+ horror films to watch this Halloween

Queerness and horror have always been intertwined.

Although LGBTQIA+ characters and storylines have historically been scarce within horror (until recently), queer audiences have often flocked to monster movies and slashers for the genre’s exploration — and obsession — with otherness.

Whether it’s the questioning of a villain’s humanity, the presence of non-normative characters who defy societal expectations, or the sheer drama of it all, queer elements and queer-coded subtext have always been there.

To mark Gay Christmas, we’ve collected some of the most iconic LGBTQIA+ horror movies to watch this Halloween, from the campy stylings of A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge and The Rocky Horror Picture Show to newer entries such as Bodies Bodies Bodies and Swallowed.