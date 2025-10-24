21 LGBTQ+ horror films to watch this Halloween

Queerness and horror have always been intertwined.
Although LGBTQIA+ characters and storylines have historically been scarce within horror (until recently), queer audiences have often flocked to monster movies and slashers for the genre’s exploration — and obsession — with otherness.
Whether it’s the questioning of a villain’s humanity, the presence of non-normative characters who defy societal expectations, or the sheer drama of it all, queer elements and queer-coded subtext have always been there.
To mark Gay Christmas, we’ve collected some of the most iconic LGBTQIA+ horror movies to watch this Halloween, from the campy stylings of A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge and The Rocky Horror Picture Show to newer entries such as Bodies Bodies Bodies and Swallowed.
A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge (1985)
Cast: Mark Patton, Kim Myers, Robert Englund, Robert Rusler, Clu Gulager, Hope Lange, Christie Clark, Marsha Bell
Despite not featuring any openly queer characters — because queer people were notably extinct in the 80s — A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge is camp as f**k, thanks to homoerotic scenes in leather bars and locker rooms, as well as sweaty, shirtless men trying to escape the wrath of Freddy’s perfectly manicured talons (see photo above). Although the slasher received mixed reviews upon release, the film has become a cult classic and is now a Halloween go-to for LGBTQIA+ audiences.
B&B (2017)
Cast: Tom Bateman, Sean Beale, Paul McGann, Calum Woodhouse, James Tratas
Tom Bateman (Behind Her Eyes) shacks up with Sean Teale (Who Is Erin Carter?) in B&B, a tense thriller about a gay couple who return to the same bed-and-breakfast that discriminated against them a year earlier. Smart idea! There, the couple begins to suspect that the fundamentalist Christian owner — who went into debt after the couple sued them — is plotting their demise. Things don’t get any easier when a sinister Neo-Nazi shows up at the door. Not exactly terrifying, but the suspense and representation make it worthy of a spot on this list.
Bit (2019)
Cast: Nicole Maines, Diana Hopper, James Paxton, M.C. Gainey, Jimmy Jagger
Nicole Maines, of Supergirl fame, plays a transgender teenage girl who moves in with her brother (James Paxton) in LA, hoping for a fresh start after her transition. She meets a coven of four queer feminist vampires — the best kind — whose mission is to rid the city’s streets of predatory men (love it!). Bit is one of the most inclusive LGBTQIA+ horror films in recent years, giving a trans character centre stage without relying on harmful queer tropes.
Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022)
Cast: Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Myha’la Herrold, Chase Sui Wonders, Rachel Sennott, Lee Pace, Pete Davidson
A smart whodunnit in the vein of Scream, Bodies Bodies Bodies was lauded for its commentary on Gen Z, its subversion of classic horror tropes, and its satire of class and privilege. The Halina Reijn-directed slasher comedy stars Maria Bakalova as the working-class Bee, who travels with her wealthy girlfriend Sophie (Amandla Stenberg) to a “hurricane party” at a mansion owned by the family of Sophie’s childhood friend David (Pete Davidson). When the trio play a murder-in-the-dark–style game with Sophie’s privileged ex-pals Emma (Chase Sui Wonders), Alice (Rachel Sennott), and Jordan (Myha’la Herrold), as well as Alice’s boyfriend Greg (Lee Pace), the group is picked off one by one. Worth watching for Rachel Sennott’s one-liners alone.
The Craft (1996)
Cast: Robin Tunney, Neve Campbell, Fairuza Balk, Rachel True, Skeet Ulrich
One of the 90s’ most beloved horrors follows a group of four outcast teenage girls with supernatural abilities who pursue witchcraft for their own personal gain. Even though The Craft isn’t explicitly queer, it has — like many films within the horror genre — queer undertones. Their coven is reminiscent of a group of LGBTQIA+ youth coming to terms with their identities: Nancy (Fairuza Balk) is your classic unapologetic “out” character; Bonnie (Neve Campbell) fears how her otherness will be perceived by her “normal” peers; Rochelle (Rachel True) is ostracised due to her skin colour; and Rachel (Robin Tunney) is discovering who she is. They even find their “safe space” in a witchy part of town — relatable!
The Craft: Legacy (2020)
Cast: Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, Zoey Luna, Nicholas Galitzine, Michelle Monaghan, David Duchovny
Directed and co-written by Zoe Lister-Jones, the sequel to The Craft stars Cailee Spaeny (Bad Times at the El Royale), Gideon Adlon (The Society), Lovie Simone (Greenleaf), and Zoey Luna (Pose) as four high schoolers who dabble in black magic — to disastrous effect, of course. The official synopsis reads: “When starting at a new school, Hannah befriends Tabby, Lourdes, and Frankie and quickly becomes the fourth member of their clique. Hannah soon learns that she somehow brings great power to the quartet.” Although Legacy could have benefited from an extra half-hour runtime, it’s a rare reboot slash revival that manages to successfully pay homage to the original while expanding on its mythology.
Fear Street (2021)
Cast: Kiana Madeira, Olivia Scott Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr., Julia Rehwald, Fred Hechinger, Ashley Zukerman, Darren Britt-Gibson, Maya Hawke, Jordana Spiro, Jordyn DiNatale, Sadie Sink, Gillian Jacobs, Emily Rudd, Ryan Simpkins,
The horror genre received a much-needed queer makeover with the arrival of Leigh Janiak’s blockbuster Fear Street trilogy, based on R. L. Stine’s beloved teenage novels of the same name. The fantasy slashers, released over three weeks on Netflix, star Kiana Madeira and Olivia Scott Welch as Deena and Sam, star-crossed lesbian lovers at the centre of an ancient curse that has doomed their hometown of Shadyside for centuries. While the series has been praised for its performances, writing, and entertainment value, it was ultimately Madeira and Welch’s groundbreaking romance that drew the most acclaim from critics and viewers, highlighting the notorious lack of mainstream LGBTQIA+ representation in the horror genre.
Hellbent (2004)
Cast: Dylan Fergus, Bryan Kirkwood, Hank Harris, Andrew Levitas
Widely credited with sparking a wave of “gay slasher” films — and often referred to as the first gay slasher — Hellbent premiered at LGBTQIA+ film festivals in 2004 and 2005 to a rapturous response. Set over a single Halloween night in West Hollywood, the film follows five gay men as they’re hunted by a buff, masked killer. It’s incredibly low budget, but gayer than a majority of films released now, 20 years later. For those who love a good “whodunnit” slasher and want to see hot gays getting butchered, check out Hellbent.
Hellraiser (2022)
Cast: Jamie Clayton, Odessa A’zion, Brandon Flynn, Goran Višnjić, Drew Starkey, Adam Faison, Aoife Hinds, Selina Lo, Hiam Abbass
A reboot of the 1987 classic of the same name and the 11th entry in the franchise, Hellraiser stars trans icon Jamie Clayton as the Hell Priest — aka Pinhead — leader of the Cenobites. Directed by David Bruckner, the new film follows a young woman (Odessa A’zion) struggling with addiction who comes into possession of an ancient puzzle box, capable of summoning a group of sadistic supernatural entities from an alternate dimension. Praised as one of the best films in the classic series, Hellraiser was celebrated for its gory kills, queer representation, and Clayton’s standout lead performance.
High Tension (2003)
Cast: Cécile de France, Maïwenn, Philippe Nahon, Andrei Finti, Oana Pellea
Although it has a disastrous score on Rotten Tomatoes, High Tension is one of the most clever and terrifying slashers of the 21st century. The French film, widely associated with the New French Extremity movement, stars Cécile de France and Maïwenn as two young students who fend off a deranged serial killer at a secluded farmhouse. The film is notable for its queer storyline and its bonkers twist, which has since influenced others in the genre. The less said, the better.
The Hunger (1983)
Cast: Catherine Deneuve, David Bowie, Susan Sarandon, Cliff De Young, Dan Hedaya, Beth Ehlers, Rufus Collins
Thanks to its dark and glamorous aesthetic, The Hunger has — like many other films on this list — found a cult following. Oscar winner Susan Sarandon stars as Sarah Roberts, a doctor specialising in sleep and ageing research who finds herself entangled in a love triangle with a vampire couple, played by Catherine Deneuve and the late David Bowie. It’s homoerotic as hell and has been cited as a major influence on various works in the Gothic subgenre.
I Saw the TV Glow (2024)
Cast: Justice Smith, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Helena Howard, Lindsey Jordan, Danielle Deadwyler, Fred Durst, Conner O’Malley, Emma Portner, Amber Benson
A trippy and gloomy psychological horror, I Saw the TV Glow follows isolated queer teens Owen (Justice Smith) and Maddy (Brigette Lundy-Paine) as they bond over a Buffy-esque series titled The Pink Opaque: “After it is mysteriously cancelled, their reality begins to blur.” The third feature from acclaimed trans filmmaker Jane Schoenbrun, I Saw the TV Glow was met with wide acclaim upon release for its distinctive aesthetic, harrowing atmosphere, and the performances of Smith and Lundy-Paine, as well as its queer themes and allegories. One of the best LGBTQIA+ films of the year in any genre, I Saw the TV Glow is a shoo-in for “cult” status, and Mr. Melancholy deserves to join Art the Clown in the Hall of Fame for modern-day horror icons. (Honestly, he’s scary as f**k.)
Jennifer’s Body (2009)
Cast: Megan Fox, Amanda Seyfried, Johnny Simmons, Amy Sedaris, Adam Brody
Despite its dismal performance at the box office, Jennifer’s Body has become a cult favourite — particularly among queer women. The horror-comedy stars Megan Fox as a cheerleader who becomes possessed by a succubus, a demon who seduces men, kills them, and devours their flesh. Slay! The Diablo Cody-directed film isn’t overflowing with queer narratives, although Jennifer shares a kiss with her best friend Needy (Amanda Seyfried), and their sexual tension is alluded to throughout the film. In a 2009 interview, Fox confirmed her character’s sexuality, describing Jennifer as a “cannibalistic lesbian cheerleader.”
Knock at the Cabin (2023)
Cast: Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Rupert Grint, Abby Quinn, Kristen Cui
Based on Paul Tremblay’s acclaimed novel The Cabin at the End of the World, this horror-thriller stars Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge as a married gay couple who take their daughter (Kristen Cui) on vacation to a secluded cabin. There, the family is taken hostage by four strangers — led by Leonard (Dave Bautista) — who demand they make the ultimate sacrifice to avert the apocalypse. As the official synopsis states: “With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost.” Helmed by famed horror director M. Night Shyamalan, Knock at the Cabin was praised for its overall sense of dread and the cast’s performances.
The Perfection (2019)
Cast: Allison Williams, Logan Browning, Steven Weber, Alaina Huffman
Get Out star Allison Williams returns to the horror genre as Charlotte, a cellist who travels to Shanghai to reconnect with her former mentor Anton (Steven Weber). There, she befriends another of Anton’s students, Lizzie (Logan Browning), and the two soon become a romantic item. The Perfection is hard to summarise in just a short paragraph, and we want to refrain from spoilers, so what we’ll say is: if you’re squeamish, stay away. But if you’re a gore-obsessed freak (like me!) with a thing for feminist horror, this one is for you.
Pitchfork (2017)
Cast: Daniel Wilkinson, Brian Raetz, Lindsey Nicole, Ryan Moore, Celina Beach, Nicole Dambro, Keith Webb
Hunter Killian (Brian Raetz) returns home to Michigan with the support of his friends from New York to come out as gay to his disapproving conservative father. Pitchfork transforms from a coming-of-age drama into a full-blown slasher flick when the gang is hunted by a deranged, pitchfork-wielding lunatic with mummy issues. It’s gory, raunchy, and full of twists and turns.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)
Cast: Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, Barry Bostwick, Richard O’Brien, Patricia Quinn, Nell Campbell
The longest-running theatrical release in film history, spanning four decades, The Rocky Horror Picture Show is a progressive camp classic that will endure time, space, and the multiverse as one of the best musicals of all time. For those somehow out of the loop, here’s the premise: a young couple (Susan Sarandon and Barry Bostwick), stranded in the rain, find themselves at a castle inhabited by strangers in fierce, androgynous costumes. Their leader, Dr. Frank N. Furter (Tim Curry) — a self-proclaimed “sweet transvestite from Transsexual, Transylvania” — has created a muscle hunk named Rocky in his laboratory. With Rocky Horror normalising the queer experience via sexual liberation, androgyny, and Frank’s pansexuality, it has remained an LGBTQIA+ favourite — and always will be.
Spiral (2019)
Cast: Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, Ari Cohen, Lochlyn Munro, Chandra West, Ty Wood
Directed by Kurtis David Harder, this Shudder exclusive follows a same-sex couple who move to a small town in search of a better environment for themselves and their 16-year-old daughter. “Nothing is as it seems” in the town, “as something sinister lies behind the picturesque homes and welcoming faces of their new neighbours.” Written by Colin Minihan, Spiral also stars Ty Wood (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Chandra West (NYPD Blue), and Lochlyn Munroe (Riverdale).
Stranger by the Lake (2013)
Cast: Pierre Deladonchamps, Christophe Paou, Patrick d’Assumçao
The 2013 winner of the Queer Palm Award, Stranger by the Lake is a dark, erotic thriller and a must-watch for queer horror buffs this Halloween. Widely hailed as one of the best films of the decade, it follows Franck (Pierre Deladonchamps), a nude beach regular who falls for Michel (Christophe Paou). Franck witnesses Michel drowning another man in the lake but doesn’t report it due to his intense attraction — only to discover that a relationship with a murderer just won’t work. How sad!
Swallowed (2022)
Cast: Cooper Koch, Jose Colon, Jena Malone, Mark Patton
Pre-Monsters: The Erik and Lyle Menendez, rising star Cooper Koch leads the independent body-horror Swallowed as Benjamin, a wannabe gay porn star who celebrates his last night in a small Maine town with his friend Dom (Jose Colon), who is secretly in love with him. When the duo are forced at gunpoint to swallow condoms containing an unknown substance… well, let’s just say that “body horror” is an understatement!
They/Them (2022)
Cast: Kevin Bacon, Anna Chlumsky, Carrie Preston, Theo Germaine, Quei Tann, Austin Crute, Monique Kim, Anna Lore, Cooper Koch, Darwin del Fabro
Pronounced “They Slash Them” (smart!), this new slasher stars Kevin Bacon as Owen Whistler, the director of a conversion therapy camp, who is joined by several queer and trans individuals for a week of programming to “help them find a new sense of freedom.” As the camp’s methods grow increasingly unethical over the course of their stay, the campers must work together to protect themselves from a mysterious serial killer. (More Cooper Koch here, by the way.)
What Keeps You Alive (2018)
Cast: Hannah Emily Anderson, Brittany Allen, Martha MacIsaac, Joey Klein
Canadian lesbian thriller What Keeps You Alive follows married couple Jackie (Hannah Emily Anderson) and Jules (Brittany Allen) as they celebrate their one-year anniversary with a secluded cabin getaway. What begins as a romantic escape quickly descends into terror when Jackie discovers that her seemingly perfect wife is harbouring a dark and murderous past. Tension builds as trust fractures and survival becomes the only option, making this taut thriller a must-watch for fans of LGBTQIA+ horror with a psychological edge.