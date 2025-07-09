Inside the hottest Pride party: Gay Times & Garnier take over Soho

On Saturday 5th July, Gay Times held their annual Pride party in central London, situated behind a (very camp) pink door at The Broadwick.

A host of LGBTQIA+ celebs congregated at the rooftop bar, in the heart of Soho on the day of Pride in London, where an estimated 1.5 million people were out to celebrate the day.

A packed guestlist included Munroe Bergdorf, Andrew Scott and the cast of BBC’s What it Feels Like for a Girl and I Kissed a Boy, alongside the likes of Bel Priestley, Amy Spalding and Jason Kwan from the Garnier Micellar Water and GAY TIMES Pride Campaign.

Guests were invited to contribute to the Garnier Micellar Water experience in support of the LGBTQIA+ young person’s charity, Just Like Us, by penning letters to their younger selves on postcards designed by members of the community, which were then displayed in a wall of messages.

The event included a live performance from Drag Race UK star Tayce, alongside DJ sets from Bimini, Absolute, Liam Parsons and Mark-Ashley Dupé and a custom cocktail menu from Cîroc Vodka. Tattoo artist and Creator, Jamie Lo designed a trio of custom Pride 2025 flash for temporary tattoos applied with Garnier Micellar Water (of course!).

Trixie Mattel, Cheryl The Queen and Dylan Mulvaney were joined by Joe Locke, Amber Rose Gill, Jack Remmington, AJ Clementine, Norma Night and Rico Jacob Chase.

Other guests included Cat Burns, Layton Williams, Ashley Roberts, Tobias Cordes and Elliot Horne.

See below for a round-up of pictures from the day: