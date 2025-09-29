Justine Lindsay reflects on making NFL history and exiting the TopCats

From making history as the NFL’s first openly trans performer to why she’s no longer with the TopCats, Justine Lindsay opens up about her cheer journey.

In 2022, the 33-year-old made headlines when she joined the Carolina Panthers’ TopCats, becoming the NFL’s first trans cheerleader.

Over the next three seasons, she showcased her skills across multiple NFL stadiums, including an international stint in Germany when the Panthers faced the New York Giants.

In the new issue of Gay Times, Lindsay reflects on becoming an LGBTQIA+ trailblazer in a largely heteronormative and cis-centric industry.

“It had its ups and downs! It’s a very humbling experience because when I came into that space, it wasn’t about me trying to make a headline or looking for clout,” she explains.

“This was me just saying, ‘This is who I am, dance is my life, it’s my love.’ I didn’t care if it was a male-dominated field. I just wanted to dance. But being the first trans woman in that environment… a lot of people didn’t really care for me.”

Earlier this year, Lindsay revealed to OutSports that she would not be returning to the TopCats for a fourth season. As she tells GT, it “wasn’t my choice.”

“I felt good about my audition [for the 2025-2026 season], but I did think, ‘Hmm, this is probably going to be my last year.’

“People around me were like, ‘You were the best one out there.’ But, I didn’t make it to the final round. I didn’t always feel like I belonged and that’s why I thank you and everyone else who’s trying to reach out, because I’m going to tell my story.

“So yeah, I was hurt. Everybody knew that I wanted to come back. I didn’t always feel like I got the backing I was supposed to.”

While her journey with the team has ended, Lindsay is showing no signs of slowing down – the North Carolina native is setting her sights on the film and TV industry, pageantry and even community service.

“You’re going to be seeing a lot from me. Everybody will find out very soon what’s going on and what I’ve been up to,” she teases. “I will say that it’s on a stage that’s going to change the world.”

