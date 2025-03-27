Zolita serves “sapphic chaos” in Cruel Intentions-inspired video

Zolita has continued to expand her “Lesbian Cinematic Universe”.

This week, the singer-songwriter dropped the instantly iconic music video for her rousing pop-rock anthem ‘Hypocrite’, which is included on the deluxe edition of her second studio album Queen of Hearts.

In the song, Zolita confesses her hypocrisy with the following brutally honest lyrics: “I’ve been getting intimate with hot girls on the internet / Got no regrets / But I confess / If you’re doing half the shit that I’ve been doing in my bed / I’d want you dead.”

Featuring aforementioned “iconic hot girls” such as Tatiana Ringsby from her viral ‘Somebody I Fucked Once’ trilogy, Madeline Ford, Kyra Green, Vanessa Papa, Scarlett Leithold, Paige Mcgarvin and Caroline Iaffaldano, the video is – in her words – “sapphic chaos”.

Zolita even nods to the teen classic Cruel Intentions, channeling Sarah Michelle Gellar’s iconic villain Kathryn Merteuil as she tenderly brushes Ford’s hair during a picnic, before the two share a passionate kiss.

The video, directed, written, produced and edited by Zolita, highlights just how “messy – but also steamy! – lesbian breakups can get” when Zolita and Tatiana have a sexually-charged showdown, questioning each other on their post-romance sex lives and “boundaries”.

The main takeaway? It was “informative” for Tatiana to sleep with Caroline and Zolita thinks her current fuck-buddy Jenny is “funny”.

(I think I speak for everyone when I say I am living for the drama and need a two-hour feature film out of this, pronto.)

Ultimately, the clip culminates with Zolita and Tatiana each kissing other women – presumably the infamous Caroline and Jenny! – before sneaking off to passionately lock lips with each other. Plot twist!

“When I broke up with my long term partner, we argued about who would be the scarier person in the breakup; me, because I enjoy casual sex, or her, because she’s a serial monogamist,” Zolita tells GAY TIMES.

“My new music video puts that question to the test.”

In an Instagram post, Zolita also described the ‘Hypocrite’ as her “steamiest, messiest sapphic vid yet” – watch the music video below to see why.