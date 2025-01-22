Shura: “Getting muscles takes so long”

There’s a lot going on in the album artwork: the armour, the mountains, the gremlins, the Kurt Cobain fit… What were some of the influences feeding into it?

I sort of joke that it’s giving Joan of Arc top, and then Ellie from The Last Of Us bottom. I think that the first sort of obvious one is a game I played called Baldur’s Gate 3, which took over my life. I just sort of fell in love with the idea of myself as this slightly chaotic gnome Bard.

I had also just read The Little Prince and was absolutely devastated by it, like this is not a children’s book. There’s this really striking image of him stood on top of a mountain range, and then the themes of the record are anxiety, loneliness and sadness and feeling myself disappearing. Obviously, Baz Lurman’s Romeo + Juliet is also in the back of my mind there. I think there’s almost not a lesbian on the planet who hasn’t at some point wanted to dress up as Leonardo DiCaprio in that film.

[In the album artwork] I’m ready to fight against these monsters or demons or whatever it is that I encounter, except my armour is nowhere useful, I’m not covering any vital organs. The idea is that the monsters are kind of not really there – they’re part of your internal world.

In the title and throughout the album, you address really difficult and familiar feelings directly. How did it feel to turn and face those feelings?

It’s true that extreme emotions make it easy to write, but part of my experience of being sad and alone actually meant I couldn’t write at all. Of course, that started with the pandemic. I was discombobulated that I couldn’t listen to music.

I remember calling my friend Pip [the singer-songwriter Ladyhawke] and just being like, ‘Pip I can’t write’. I remember saying, ‘I feel like my brain is a brick. It’s just solid. Nothing is – there’s no movement in there’. And I remember them saying, ‘Shu, I felt like this so many times. You will absolutely write music again, do not worry about this’. And that was really comforting, actually, to hear from someone who is a friend and who I respect. So initially quite difficult. Once I knew I had enough songs to be like, ‘Oh, an album is happening,’ it was a lot easier.

You mention the lockdown era and the difficulties which you faced then as an artist. I remember you pivoting to streaming during that era – why?

I started streaming video games on Twitch in the pandemic as a way to stay connected with fans that felt less strange to me than playing music to an empty room on Instagram Live. I also tried the Instagram Live route but it just felt alien to me since so much of performing is an exchange of energy between the audience and the person performing.

This album explores the unglamorous side of mental health, and I think a lot of people are going to relate. I don’t want this to feel like therapy but is there anything you would like people to take from it?

I do hope that it brings people comfort, but I also actually hope it brings people joy in the process. Musically there’s definitely some less joyful [moments] but, overall, it’s quite joyful and warm. I hope it’s like an armchair for people to curl up in with a cat sitting on their lap, where they can stare wistfully out of the window and cry, or maybe also feel excited about the future.

I can see that mix of emotions in the song “World’s Worst Girlfriend”. It hits you with very difficult lines like “maybe I got too sad for my friends” but it’s followed with the hyperbolic, almost comedic, “I don’t wanna be the world’s worst girlfriend”.

And you can see the merch, right? I was like, I need to wear a cap with World’s Worst Girlfriend on it.

How did the musical side of the album come into being?

I think the first record that I really could listen to after I had that period of not being able to write, not being able to listen, was An Overview on Phenomenal Nature by Cassandra Jenkins [who features on I got too sad for my friends]. It felt like an armchair record and I was so comforted by it.

I’d made a decision to make an album that was the type of record I wanted to listen to. I wanted it to kind of spoon me. I wanted to be spooned. I wanted to be little spoon. We made a decision to record this live with musicians in one room, playing all together in takes, which I’d never done before. I remember the first day of recording and setting up in The Pool [recording studio] in London and just being really overwhelmed by emotion and on the verge of tears a lot of the time, partly because I almost never thought I’d be here [recording music] again.