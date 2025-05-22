Reneé Rapp returns with fiery punk-influenced single ‘Leave Me Alone’

Reneé Rapp has ushered in her long-awaited new era with a pop-punk banger.

The lead single from her upcoming sophomore album, ‘Leave Me Alone’ is a fiery anthem that lives up to the singer’s unapologetic, “fuck you Buddy!” attitude with lyrics like, “Sign a hundred NDAs but I still say something, leave me alone bitch I wanna have fun.”

Rapp also seemingly shades The Sex Lives of College Girls, the HBO Max comedy she starred in until leaving early in season three to focus on her music career, with the line: “I took my sex life with me, now the show ain’t fucking.”

(The series received universal acclaim for its first two seasons, but following Rapp’s departure, reviews plummeted and it was controversially cancelled.)

The accompanying music video follows Rapp at a raucous party with friends, until she falls and loses consciousness. The second half unfolds as a dream sequence, featuring various lookalikes of the star engaged in a surreal pillow fight.

Posting the video on her socials, Rapp wrote “say it with me we are so fucking back” and “u ever passed out and fought your lookalikes and opps in your dreams?”.

‘Leave Me Alone’ is the lead from Rapp’s upcoming second album Bite Me, which is due for release on 1 August. It follows her debut, Snow Angel, was released in 2023 to praise and produced the singles ‘Talk Too Much’, ‘Pretty Girls’ and ‘Tummy Hurts’.

She later reprised her Broadway role as Regina George in the 2024 Mean Girls film, which sparked her now-iconic, chaotic press run. Around the same time, she concluded her run on The Sex Lives of College Girls.

‘Leave Me Alone’ is out now – watch the music video below.