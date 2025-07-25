Reneé Rapp announces her biggest European tour yet!

Reneé Rapp has announced a huge headline tour in Europe.

In support of her highly anticipated sophomore album BITE ME, the tour will visit Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany and France, culminating in the UK with shows at Manchester’s AO Arena and London’s Wembley Arena.

Pre-sale access to the BITE ME European Tour is available to fans who pre-order the album between 25–28 July. Codes will be sent out on 29 July, with pre-sale opening on 30 July at 10am. Tickets go on general sale from 1 August at 10am.

Rapp previously unveiled a North American leg in June, set to begin 23 September at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado. The tour spans 16 cities and features major venues such as Madison Square Garden, Boston’s TD Garden and LA’s Kia Forum.

(You can see the full list of tour dates here or below.)

BITE ME is due for release on 1 August. The follow-up to her debut Snow Angel (2023), the album will feature the critically-acclaimed singles ‘Leave Me Alone’, ‘Mad’ and ‘Why Is She Still Here?’

A statement on Rapp’s official site describes BITE ME as a “raw, unfiltered, and vulnerable album about self‑acceptance in its truest form,” encouraging listeners to embrace all facets of their personalities, “the chaotic and the confident, and to be authentically, unapologetically themselves.”

And in an interview with PAPER, the star said she’s “made a body of work that I’m so insanely proud of and didn’t compromise anything on,” adding: “This [album] is its own world. This is exactly what I live and breathe. This is me at this point in my life, an album and a world that is really easy to step into.”

Pre-order BITE ME here, and revisit the music videos for ‘Leave Me Alone’, ‘Mad’ and ‘Why Is She Still Here?’ below.