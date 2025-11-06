Peach PRC ushers in her new and daring era with empowering, camp single ‘Miss Erotica’

Peach PRC has returned with her empowering and electrifying new single, ‘Miss Erotica.’

Co-written in Los Angeles, California, with songwriters Ryan Linvill and Maya Kurchner, the track features an intoxicating electro-pop production filled with heart-pumping beats and infectious melodies.

In addition to being a certified banger, ‘Miss Erotica’ is a heartfelt love letter to the strip club and the showgirls who had a significant impact on Peach in her early adulthood.

In a statement, the 28-year-old Australian talent gave further insight into the song’s meaning.

“I remember watching the ‘Miss Nude Australia’ competition every year at the Crazy Horse when I worked there. They taught me what it really means to put on a show,” she explained.

“There was fire breathing, ballet, acrobatics, aerial – it was camp, it was theatric, it was a sequinned, rhinestone pageant show of some of the most beautiful and talented women I’d ever seen. The outside world had no idea about this underground competitive sport that I was privileged enough to witness.

“It’s something I would’ve had in my playlist back then and performed to, so I hope someone gets to throw ass to this song on a pole in a seedy underground club somewhere. I will always love my sisters, the midnight ballerinas, the Miss Nudes and the Miss Eroticas of the world.”

Alongside ‘Miss Erotica’s’ release on music streaming services, Peach has also treated fans to an accompanying music video for the track: a fantastical strip-club fever dream directed by filmmaker Maris Jones.

Like the song, the visual is absolute camp perfection, featuring Peach as a mystical centaur showgirl performing in a hyper-femme, magic-filled venue.

“The minute I heard ‘centaur’ and ‘fantastical strip tease,’ I was sold. Projects like this excite me so much, getting to create something magical with such a dedicated crew is the best,” Jones said in a statement.

‘Miss Erotica’ is out now – watch the music video here or below.

