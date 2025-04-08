Madonna and Elton John finally ‘bury the hatchet’ and tease collab!

Thank you, gay gods! Madonna and Sir Elton John have finally ended their feud.

On 7 April, the Queen of Pop shared an Instagram post with Sir Elton, telling her followers that they have “buried the hatchet” after she attended his SNL performance with Brandi Carlile.

Madonna praised Sir Elton, saying his SNL stint reminded her of when she “snuck out of the house one night” to see the ‘Rocket Man’ singer in Detroit, which she described as an “unforgettable performance that helped me understand the transformative power of music”.

“Seeing him perform when I was in high school changed the course of my life,” she explained. “I had always felt like an outsider growing up and watching him on stage helped me to understand that it was OK to be different – to stand out – to take the road, less traveled by. In fact, it was essential.”

Their feud began in 2002 after Sir Elton described her theme to Die Another Day as “the worst Bond tune ever”. Two years later, he accused Madonna of lip-syncing at the Q Awards and said, “Madonna? Best live act? F**k off.”

“Over the decades it hurt me to know that someone I admired so much shared his dislike of me publicly as an artist. I didn’t understand it. I was told Elton John was the musical guest on SNL and I decided to go,” Madonna continued.

“I needed to go backstage and confront him. When I met him, the first thing out of his mouth was “forgive me” and the wall between us fell down. Forgiveness is a powerful tool. Within minutes. We were hugging.”

Madonna concluded her post with the following pop emergency: “He told me he had written a song for me and he wanted to collaborate. It was like everything came full circle!”

Sir Elton shared Madonna’s post on his Instagram Story, and said it was a “healing moment” for them both.

The EGOT winner is currently celebrating the release of his and Carlile’s first collaborative album, Who Believes in Angels?, which is on track to become his landmark 10th number-one album in the UK.

You can watch their performance of the title track below.