‘Dead Dance’: What we know about Lady Gaga’s song for Wednesday

Monsters, unite: a new Lady Gaga banger is on the way!

On Monday (4 August), Variety confirmed that the pop icon will release the much-rumoured track ‘Dead Dance’ for the forthcoming second season of Netflix’s supernatural comedy series Wednesday.

According to two sources cited by the publication, the song and video will be released in September to coincide with the season’s second half, which will feature Gaga in a guest role as Rosaline Rotwood – “a legendary Nevermore teacher who crosses paths” with the title character.

Rumours first began to swirl about a new Gaga track last month, when she was spotted with Wednesday director and executive producer Tim Burton on the Island of the Dolls in Xochimilco — one of Mexico’s most infamous haunted destinations, littered with hundreds of dismembered dolls.

Variety’s sources allege that ‘Dead Dance’ was created by the same team behind Gaga’s acclaimed seventh studio album, Mayhem.

At the Wednesday premiere in London (30 July), Burton confirmed his collaboration with Gaga, describing her as an “inspirational artist.”

He went on to compare his experience working with the Oscar winner to season two cast members, Joanna Lumley and Steve Buscemi, saying: “These people come on this set, you see the whole crew kind of light up. It’s a beautiful thing to witness.”

Gaga’s much-anticipated role on Wednesday came to fruition after an edit of the first season’s iconic dance sequence propelled her fan-favourite Born This Way album track ‘Bloody Mary’ into the charts. She has since incorporated the horror anthem into her recent shows – including her headline set at Coachella 2025.

In May, Gaga delivered a Wednesday-themed performance at Netflix’s Tudum event, where she was joined by lead star Jenna Ortega and the Addams Family’s iconic disembodied hand, Thing, for her Mayhem anthems ‘Abracadabra’ and ‘Zombieboy’.

Upon release, Mayhem was met with universal critical acclaim – becoming the highest-rated album of Gaga’s career on Metacritic – and earned the star her highest solo debut on Spotify with ‘Abracadabra’.

Since its release in March, Little Monsters have urged Gaga to release a deluxe version with the CD and vinyl exclusives ‘Kill for Love’ and ‘Can’t Stop the High’. Now that we know ‘Dead Dance’ also exists, is the Mayhem (Deluxe) era upon us?

Wednesday season two premieres on 6 August on Netflix, with the second part to follow on 3 September. As we await more ‘Dead Dance’ news, revisit Gaga’s lauded Tudum performance below.