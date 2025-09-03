“Do The Dead Dance!”: Lady Gaga drops camp horror spectacle for Wednesday banger

Lady Gaga has released a music video masterpiece with ‘The Dead Dance’.

Released for the second season of Wednesday, the disco banger was written by Gaga, Andrew Watt and Henry Walter – the same team behind the pop icon’s acclaimed seventh studio album Mayhem.

“You’ve created a creature of the night, now I’m haunting your air, your soul, your eyes,” she sings on the spooky, soon-to-be Halloween classic, before repeatedly belting in the chorus: “I’ll keep on dancin’ until I’m dead.”

In the black-and-white video, helmed by Wednesday creator and director Tim Burton, Gaga performs choreography on the Island of the Dolls in Xochimilco — one of Mexico’s most infamous haunted sites, strewn with hundreds of dismembered dolls.

Dressed as a doll herself, she’s soon joined by a squad of dancers as the video bursts into colour.

Gaga not only contributes music to the Netflix series with ‘The Dead Dance’ — which ties directly into the narrative — but also makes a special guest appearance in Wednesday season two as Rosaline Rotwood, a “legendary Nevermore teacher who crosses paths” with the title character.

The Oscar winner’s involvement with the comedy-horror series followed a TikTok edit of the first season’s iconic dance sequence that featured her beloved Born This Way track, ‘Bloody Mary’, turning it into a major sleeper hit.

At Netflix’s Tudum event in May, Gaga delivered a Wednesday-themed performance of her worldwide smasher ‘Abracadabra’ and Mayhem track ‘Zombieboy’, where she was accompanied by Jenna Ortega and Thing.

Ortega, who plays Wednesday Addams, said of Gaga at SXSW: She’s the best, definitely one of the most talented individuals I’ve ever worked with. It was just a really, really special environment to be there with her and Tim, two people that I respect and have been inspired by so much.

“Then just finding out that she’s such a sweetheart and really kind and reserved, it’s very strange. I love that you never know what to expect from her, but you can always expect kindness and generosity.”

According to rumours, Gaga is set to release an extended edition of Mayhem on Friday (5 September), featuring ‘The Dead Dance’ along with two bonus tracks previously available only on exclusive CDs and vinyl: ‘Can’t Stop the High’ and ‘Kill for Love’.

Gaga appeared to confirm the rumours by updating her social media bios to read: “MAYHEM, INCLUDING ‘THE DEAD DANCE’, OUT NOW.”

The second half of Wednesday season two, as well as ‘The Dead Dance’, is out now.

Watch the music video for ‘The Dead Dance’ below.