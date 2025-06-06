Kylie wraps iconic London Tension Tour with pop perfection

On 3rd June at approximately 8:30pm, a 7.0 magnitude motherquake hit The O2 as Kylie Minogue brought her history-making four-night London run of the Tension Tour to an electrifying close.

Having already impressed audiences across Australia, Japan and the US,

Kylie returned to UK soil with a show that felt both incredibly polished and deeply personal. From the moment she stepped on stage, it was clear: this pop superstar is absolutely in love with what she does, and she’s not slowing down.

With a career spanning almost four decades, Kylie took the crowd on a journey through time and space. From 1987’s bubbly breakout ‘The Locomotion’ to 2023’s slick, synth-drenched ‘Padam Padam’, nearly every era was given its moment in the spotlight. Her ability to evolve with the times while staying unmistakably Kylie is part of what makes her such an icon.

This was my first Kylie show – and I’ll admit, I didn’t know every single track – but best believe I was on my feet every time Kylie hit that stage. Her energy was infectious, and her presence was nothing short of magnetic. From lifelong fans singing every word to newcomers soaking in the spectacle, the entire arena was along for the ride.

If you’re from the UK, it’s nearly impossible not to have a connection to Kylie. Whether you’ve danced to her chart-topping hits at a wedding, watched her memorable stints in Neighbours or Doctor Who on a rainy evening, or toasted with a glass (or bottle!) of her best-selling prosecco rosé, Kylie has become part of our cultural fabric. And this show truly felt like a full-circle moment – a homecoming.

Halfway through the night, the Grammy winner was presented with a commemorative plaque marking her 21st performance at The O2, making her the first female artist to reach this milestone, joining a select group that includes Take That and One Direction. This moment felt particularly poignant as the star struggled to hold back tears as she reflected on her incredible career so far.

One of the most touching points came during the acoustic set. Stripping back the production and walking through the crowd, Kylie took live requests from fans, performing acapella renditions of ‘2 Hearts’, ‘Midnight Ride’, and ‘I Believe in You’. The segment ended sweetly when one lucky fan was invited on stage and presented with a rose as Kylie serenaded her with ‘Where the Wild Roses Grow’, before diving back into the high-octane dance tracks we all know and love.

From that point on, The O2 transformed into London’s hottest LGBTQIA+ club, which felt especially fitting for Pride Month. The queer joy in the crowd was palpable. Couples, groups of friends and solo concertgoers reveled in the glow of their number one pop diva, with one eager fan of the rainbow variety making their love for Kylie clear, shouting “Mummy!” across the arena.

There’s something beautiful about the way live music brings people together and breathes new life into familiar songs – and Kylie does this masterfully. Her stagecraft, vocals and charisma came together in perfect harmony to give us powerful performances of crowd pleasers like ‘Tension’, ‘Can’t Get You Out of My Head’ and LGBTQ+ anthem ‘All The Lovers’, before rounding off the unforgettable two-hour extravaganza with ‘Love at First Sight.’

All in all, the Tension Tour that doesn’t just deliver – it dazzles. Kylie Minogue, once again, proves she is the ultimate showgirl, embodying the very essence of pop perfection.

Kylie is taking the Tension Tour across Europe and South America this summer. Find out more and grab your tickets here.