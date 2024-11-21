“We’re allies, babe!”: FLO on Access All Areas, LGBTQIA+ fans and “bad bitch replenishment”

FLO might need to add another ‘A’ to the title of their debut album because, as the tenacious trio tells GAY TIMES, “we’re allies, babe!”. With their future top five-peaking album Access All Areas (deserves number-one), Stella Quaresma, Jorja Douglas and Reneé Downer made sure to honour their LGBTQIA+ fans with a little assistance from Wicked star Cynthia Erivo, who invites “ladies, gentlemen and those who don’t subscribe to either” to enjoy their much-needed brand of “bad bitch replenishment”. “It was very important,” Stella says of the inclusive, intergalactic intro. “We welcome everyone. It’s like a family and we love and support everyone.” (Allies? Check!)
Executive produced by pop genius MNEK, Access All Areas has been released to widespread critical acclaim for the trio’s insane harmonies and chemistry, as well as their modern spin on girl groups while simultaneously paying homage to legendary acts like Destiny’s Child, TLC and SWV. If that wasn’t enough, FLO continued to gag the rainbow people when they released an extended version, sub-titled Unlocked, with remixes from R&B divas (and gay favourites) Bree Runway, Kehlani and Chloe x Halle.
Read ahead for our full interview with FLO, where they discuss their love for the LGBTQIA+ community, the absolute slayage of their GloRilla-assisted single ‘In My Bag’ and which beloved album track they have major “plans” for. Bonus: Stella, Jorja and Renée also name their favourite girl group smashers of all time.
GAY TIMES: Girls, this album is insane. It’s called Access All Areas, so, who’s allowed in? Who’s getting express entry? And who’s not allowed in? Who are you telling to bog off?
Stella: It’s funny because, even the people you think shouldn’t be allowed in, are allowed in because they need to listen and know what’s up.
Jorja: Yeah, there’s no list! That’s the purpose of the album. We have to let everyone in. They have to see all the sides of FLO; the good, the bad and the ugly.
GT: Let’s talk about how you landed Cynthia motherf**king Erivo for that stunning, intergalactic intro?!
Jorja: It was quite simple, which made this experience even more magical. We’ve had experience asking people for features and essentially not getting them, or being told we’re going to and not getting them. So, to have us ask and for her to deliver was… wow. It felt like the missing puzzle piece. It sets the whole album off on the perfect foot. Not only was her narration so beautiful, but her talent and who she is as an artist is equally as special.
Stella: Honestly, it was perfect timing.
Renée: The stars were aligning for us.
Jorja: She’s being pulled in every direction possible and she gave us the time of day. And we’ve only met the girl twice. She’s such a kind person and we really appreciate her.
GT: In that intro, I – and a lot of LGBTQIA+ people – were so happy to hear the inclusive line about “ladies, gentlemen and those who don’t subscribe to either”. Why was that important for you to include?
Renée: We’re allies, babe!
Stella: Yeah, we had to. It’s very important. [Access All Areas] is for everybody. We welcome everyone. It’s like a family and we love and support everyone.
Jorja: We don’t give a hoot what you are, who you are, as long as you’re tuning in and appreciate the music. That’s all we ask for.
GT: Historically, a huge portion of a girl group’s fanbase are of the rainbow variety. Have you noticed that support over the years?
Stella: Absolutely. Honestly, it’s the best.
Renée: It’s unwavering. It’s such a lovely dynamic between us and our fans, they just get it.
Jorja: They love the drama, they love the laugh. I think, as people who can sometimes struggle with their identity, being able to find themselves [in girl groups] makes them feel secure. Also, our music is super empowering. We want people to feel good and provide comfort within themselves. I just think we’re all on the same page.
GT: On Access All Areas, you honour iconic girl groups from history, from Destiny’s Child to TLC. While their presence is felt throughout, this album is quintessentially FLO. So, how do you think FLO is taking girl groups into the future?
Renée: I think we’re just aware of our current generation. We try and be in the clue with what’s going on right now and what sounds people like. We wanted to take what we know and are inspired by, and make it slightly edgier, fresher and more appealing.
GT: Let’s talk about the new single, ‘In My Bag’, featuring GloRilla. Erm, that video? That dance sequence?!
Renée: Right!? Can we talk about it?
Jorja: Iconic!
Stella: You need to learn it Sam, please.
GT: I’m not sure if I’ve got any moves, but I shall try.
Renée: You can do it.
Stella: You just have to vibe.
Jorja: You can also freestyle.
Renée: Working with Sean [Bankhead] has been a dream of ours and to have finally done it on the perfect song… We felt like everything just aligned, and it was very insightful working with him because he’s incredible.
GT: Why was ‘In My Bag’ the right song to release at the same time as the album?
Stella: We always get a feeling. When we heard this song we were all like, ‘This is a single. This is such a big song.’ The feeling we got was unmatched. It’s the feeling we had with ‘Cardboard Box’. We were so sure of the song, and having Glo on it just elevated it. It felt global and so catchy.
GT: It feels right that it’s accompanied by your best video to date. Also, stealing from the rich is so important.
Jorja: For real. That’s definitely a hidden message.
GT: Which Access All Areas track will get the biggest response from the LGBT’s, dya reckon?
Stella: I think they’re going to love ‘Soft’.
Renée: ‘Soft’ is that girl! And anyone has that energy, which obviously the LGBTQIA+ community do possess. They possess that energy and I think they’re going to love and relate to it.
Jorja: I just think she’s universal. That’s the thing I love because, obviously a lot of our songs are coming from our perspective as women, but ‘Soft’ is like… If you’re getting it as in you’re getting it, then you are getting it.
GT: Is the world ready for a video to ‘Soft’?
Stella: Well, we have the remix with Chloe x Halle for ‘Soft’, so we’d have to do that video with them. I mean… It would be amazing. It would be wow.
GT: I’m glad you brought up the remixes because you landed Chloe x Halle, Bree Runway and Kehlani? All icons.
Renée: We love all of them. We’re fans of all their music, so it made a lot of sense. We pretty much DM’d them and asked if they would do it and they all agreed. It was a really short turnout time and they were on it. It was such a nice feeling to know that they really wanted to be part of the songs. Chloe said it’s been stuck in her head all day, which is the biggest compliment ever.
GT: Kehlani’s featured on ‘IWH2BMX’. Do you have any exes that are currently shaking in their boots?
Renée: No [ex] knows it’s coming! But when they hear it… That’s the purpose of the song. When we were writing that it was like, ‘When our exes hear this song… sucks to be them!’
GT: You worked with MNEK, a genius, on this album. At last week’s listening party you said he takes every song to the next level. Can you talk to me about that and how he helped you shape your debut album?
Renée: MNEK is the executive producer of the album, and we’re pretty much worked with him from the beginning. Really early into FLO, maybe three or four months after we were created. He was one of the first people we worked with in sessions and the way he thinks about music, the way he creates music and expresses it, it’s on a whole other level. To have him involved and oversee every song, from the recording process to the ad production, it’s been truly special.
GT: What’s his favourite song on Access All Areas?
Renée: Oh my gosh.
Stella: That is a good question!
Renée: I need to know! I’m going to ask now. Oh my goodness, how do we not know?
Stella: Hmm…
Renée: I feel like it could be ‘Shoulda Woulda Coulda’.
[MNEK later revealed on Twitter/X that his favourite is ‘Get It Till I’m Gone’.]
GT: I think a lot of fans will be surprised over ‘I’m Just a Girl’, which has a more rock-influenced and ferocious sound. What inspired the direction for this song and why was it the right one to close the album?
Jorja: When we started writing this song and deciding the hook, it was very much like, ‘We need to give Hayley Williams’; just belting, just power. It’s the last song because it encapsulates everything that we’ve been through as a group, and everything we stand for as a group. It’s a statement, it’s strong and leaves you thinking, ‘What the fuck? What the fuck did I just listen to?’ It just ties the whole thing up in…
Stella: A black bow.
Jorja: A black bow!
GT: Honestly, I could do with a video for every song on this album.
Renée: Oh my, please!
Stella: Honestly!
Renée: I would love every song to have a video, but we have plans for ‘I’m Just a Girl’ in terms of everyone knowing that song, but also collaborating on that song and getting some cool features. It has to have a video, absolutely.
GT: Which pop-rock icons would you extend an invite to for an ‘I’m Just a Girl’ remix?
Renée: As Jorja has said before, Hayley Williams and Willow Smith!
GT: I think I speak for all fans when I say: I need this immediately. Lately, there’s somewhat been a drought when it comes to girl groups. How much are we in need of – in Cynthia’s words – “bad bitch replenishment”?
Stella: There are plenty of bad bitches around, but when three bad bitches come together, it’s undeniable. I think everybody needs a girl group. It’s so necessary for every generation, and it’s an honour to be at the forefront.
GT: As we end this interview, I need – need! – each of you to name your favourite song by a girl band…
Jorja: Oh my god, I’m opening Spotify right now.
Stella: That’s so hard… Just one?
GT: Just one!
Renée: I’m going to say ‘Buttons’ by The Pussycat Dolls because the type of confidence, the type of things I imagined to that song… It was just pivotal to me as a child like, ‘This is what I want to be like.’ It’s so empowering and incredible.
Stella: I’m going to say ‘Survivor’ [by Destiny’s Child] because, being in a girl group, you have to be a survivor. Women, in general, being any minority, you have to be. To have that anthem to say ‘I am something’, is really important.
Jorja: I’m going to say ‘Too Lost in You’ [by the Sugababes]. Oh my god, that song right there is, not just the soundtrack to my life, but my made-up fantasy.
FLO’s debut album Access All Areas: Unlocked is out now.