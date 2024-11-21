“We’re allies, babe!”: FLO on Access All Areas, LGBTQIA+ fans and “bad bitch replenishment”

FLO might need to add another ‘A’ to the title of their debut album because, as the tenacious trio tells GAY TIMES, “we’re allies, babe!”. With their future top five-peaking album Access All Areas (deserves number-one), Stella Quaresma, Jorja Douglas and Reneé Downer made sure to honour their LGBTQIA+ fans with a little assistance from Wicked star Cynthia Erivo, who invites “ladies, gentlemen and those who don’t subscribe to either” to enjoy their much-needed brand of “bad bitch replenishment”. “It was very important,” Stella says of the inclusive, intergalactic intro. “We welcome everyone. It’s like a family and we love and support everyone.” (Allies? Check!)

Executive produced by pop genius MNEK, Access All Areas has been released to widespread critical acclaim for the trio’s insane harmonies and chemistry, as well as their modern spin on girl groups while simultaneously paying homage to legendary acts like Destiny’s Child, TLC and SWV. If that wasn’t enough, FLO continued to gag the rainbow people when they released an extended version, sub-titled Unlocked, with remixes from R&B divas (and gay favourites) Bree Runway, Kehlani and Chloe x Halle.

Read ahead for our full interview with FLO, where they discuss their love for the LGBTQIA+ community, the absolute slayage of their GloRilla-assisted single ‘In My Bag’ and which beloved album track they have major “plans” for. Bonus: Stella, Jorja and Renée also name their favourite girl group smashers of all time.

GAY TIMES: Girls, this album is insane. It’s called Access All Areas, so, who’s allowed in? Who’s getting express entry? And who’s not allowed in? Who are you telling to bog off?

Stella: It’s funny because, even the people you think shouldn’t be allowed in, are allowed in because they need to listen and know what’s up.

Jorja: Yeah, there’s no list! That’s the purpose of the album. We have to let everyone in. They have to see all the sides of FLO; the good, the bad and the ugly.

GT: Let’s talk about how you landed Cynthia motherf**king Erivo for that stunning, intergalactic intro?!

Jorja: It was quite simple, which made this experience even more magical. We’ve had experience asking people for features and essentially not getting them, or being told we’re going to and not getting them. So, to have us ask and for her to deliver was… wow. It felt like the missing puzzle piece. It sets the whole album off on the perfect foot. Not only was her narration so beautiful, but her talent and who she is as an artist is equally as special.

Stella: Honestly, it was perfect timing.

Renée: The stars were aligning for us.

Jorja: She’s being pulled in every direction possible and she gave us the time of day. And we’ve only met the girl twice. She’s such a kind person and we really appreciate her.

GT: In that intro, I – and a lot of LGBTQIA+ people – were so happy to hear the inclusive line about “ladies, gentlemen and those who don’t subscribe to either”. Why was that important for you to include?

Renée: We’re allies, babe!

Stella: Yeah, we had to. It’s very important. [Access All Areas] is for everybody. We welcome everyone. It’s like a family and we love and support everyone.

Jorja: We don’t give a hoot what you are, who you are, as long as you’re tuning in and appreciate the music. That’s all we ask for.

GT: Historically, a huge portion of a girl group’s fanbase are of the rainbow variety. Have you noticed that support over the years?

Stella: Absolutely. Honestly, it’s the best.

Renée: It’s unwavering. It’s such a lovely dynamic between us and our fans, they just get it.

Jorja: They love the drama, they love the laugh. I think, as people who can sometimes struggle with their identity, being able to find themselves [in girl groups] makes them feel secure. Also, our music is super empowering. We want people to feel good and provide comfort within themselves. I just think we’re all on the same page.

GT: On Access All Areas, you honour iconic girl groups from history, from Destiny’s Child to TLC. While their presence is felt throughout, this album is quintessentially FLO. So, how do you think FLO is taking girl groups into the future?

Renée: I think we’re just aware of our current generation. We try and be in the clue with what’s going on right now and what sounds people like. We wanted to take what we know and are inspired by, and make it slightly edgier, fresher and more appealing.

GT: Let’s talk about the new single, ‘In My Bag’, featuring GloRilla. Erm, that video? That dance sequence?!

Renée: Right!? Can we talk about it?

Jorja: Iconic!

Stella: You need to learn it Sam, please.

GT: I’m not sure if I’ve got any moves, but I shall try.

Renée: You can do it.

Stella: You just have to vibe.

Jorja: You can also freestyle.

Renée: Working with Sean [Bankhead] has been a dream of ours and to have finally done it on the perfect song… We felt like everything just aligned, and it was very insightful working with him because he’s incredible.

GT: Why was ‘In My Bag’ the right song to release at the same time as the album?

Stella: We always get a feeling. When we heard this song we were all like, ‘This is a single. This is such a big song.’ The feeling we got was unmatched. It’s the feeling we had with ‘Cardboard Box’. We were so sure of the song, and having Glo on it just elevated it. It felt global and so catchy.

GT: It feels right that it’s accompanied by your best video to date. Also, stealing from the rich is so important.

Jorja: For real. That’s definitely a hidden message.

GT: Which Access All Areas track will get the biggest response from the LGBT’s, dya reckon?

Stella: I think they’re going to love ‘Soft’.

Renée: ‘Soft’ is that girl! And anyone has that energy, which obviously the LGBTQIA+ community do possess. They possess that energy and I think they’re going to love and relate to it.

Jorja: I just think she’s universal. That’s the thing I love because, obviously a lot of our songs are coming from our perspective as women, but ‘Soft’ is like… If you’re getting it as in you’re getting it, then you are getting it.

GT: Is the world ready for a video to ‘Soft’?

Stella: Well, we have the remix with Chloe x Halle for ‘Soft’, so we’d have to do that video with them. I mean… It would be amazing. It would be wow.

GT: I’m glad you brought up the remixes because you landed Chloe x Halle, Bree Runway and Kehlani? All icons.

Renée: We love all of them. We’re fans of all their music, so it made a lot of sense. We pretty much DM’d them and asked if they would do it and they all agreed. It was a really short turnout time and they were on it. It was such a nice feeling to know that they really wanted to be part of the songs. Chloe said it’s been stuck in her head all day, which is the biggest compliment ever.

GT: Kehlani’s featured on ‘IWH2BMX’. Do you have any exes that are currently shaking in their boots?

Renée: No [ex] knows it’s coming! But when they hear it… That’s the purpose of the song. When we were writing that it was like, ‘When our exes hear this song… sucks to be them!’