Finally: Chappell Roan announces release date for highly anticipated single, The Subway

Chappell Ron has finally blessed us with the release date for ‘The Subway,’ and we’re freaking out.

On 28 July, the Grammy winner took to Instagram to announce that the highly anticipated track will be released on Thursday, 31 July, at 8 pm EST (1 am UK time).

The 27-year-old singer-songwriter provided further insight into some of the themes explored in ‘The Subway’ in a statement to fans subscribed to her mailing list.

“Over a year after performing this song for the first time at Gov Ball, dressed as Lady Liberty, ‘The Subway’ will be released on all streaming platforms this Thursday,” she wrote.

“This song encompasses everything I love about New York City – with the hope, heartbreak and healing that it has to offer us all.”

Naturally, the release news has been an absolute hit with fans, who have flocked to social media in droves to share their excitement.

“HOLY SHIT THIS IS THE PERFECT BIRTHDAY GIFT CHAPPELL,” one fan on X/Twitter wrote.

Another Chappell Roan enthusiast on Reddit commented: “Will I be waiting up till 1 am Friday UK time after getting up 5:30 am Thursday for work? F**k yeah.”

A third fan tweeted: “From Thursday onwards, I will be unreachable.”

As Chappell mentioned, ‘The Subway’ era first kicked off when she performed the track at The Governors Ball 2024.

While the beloved talent continued to perform the song at other musical festivals, such as Outside Lands, she remained mum on additional details about the song.

However, that all changed at the start of July, when Chappell was spotted filming a mystery music video – her first since ‘Hot to Go!’ in 2023 – in New York City.

In snapshots taken from the shoot, the beloved talent is seen sprawled on the street while she and a mountain of her signature red hair are being dragged by a yellow cab.

In other photos, ‘Roan-punzel’ is seen on a fire escape, her red locks tumbling down past the railing.

On 22 July, more Chappell Roan easter eggs hit the internet when her creative director, Ramisha Sattar, shared a video on her Instagram Stories featuring promo posters spotted around New York City.

The first poster, in black and white, shows Roan in disguise, with only her eyes visible through a thick, heavily bearded wig. It reads: “Attention! Lost wig. Last seen at the Court St Station.”

The second poster drops the disguise, revealing Roan in her signature drag makeup and red hair — now with freshly cut bangs. Its caption reads: “Going through a breakup? GET BANGS!”

A bread tag also reveals that it is “best before August 1st”, which sapphic sleuths have concluded as an important date to remember.

Excitement for ‘The Subway’ reached an all-time high when she shared a video teaser for the single on 24 July.

In the 11-second clip, Chappell is shown driving a moving truck to Saskatchewan, a province in western Canada, while a snippet of the track plays in the background.

“I made a promise, if in four months this feeling ain’t gone / Well, f**k this city, I’m movin’ to Saskatchewan,“ she croons in the video.

In addition to the release of ‘The Subway,‘ the rest of 2025 is gearing up to be a busy one for Chappell.

On 24 July, the ‘Coffee‘ singer announced the dates for her pop-up shows in New York, Kansas City and Los Angeles this fall.

“I love these three cities so much + wanted the chance to do something special before going away to write the next album,“ she wrote in her caption.

Chappell also revealed that she and her team will be giving $1 per ticket to organisations dedicated to supporting and providing resources for trans youth in each city.

For more ticket information for Visions of Damsels & Other Dangerous Things pop-up shows, click here.