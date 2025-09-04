Bentley Robles joins a secret queer fraternity in his music video for New Song

Bentley Robles joins a steamy secret fraternity in the video for his latest single, ‘New Song’.

Last week, the artist dropped his first track from his highly anticipated 2026 debut album.

Inspired by the artistic stylings of Britney Spears and Timbaland, the track embraces an infectious early-2000s sound while critiquing society’s obsession with “newness” and the fickle nature of the music industry.

On 4 September, Robles released a self-directed video for ‘New Song.’

The video opens with the blonde-haired singer approaching a mysterious house and cautiously knocking on the door. It then cuts to Robles being blindfolded and subjected to hazing rituals — from paddling to push-ups — as he attempts to join an exclusive fraternity.

As with his previous videos, Robles serves up stellar choreography and sensual queer moments (as well as a lineup of, err, hunky supporting talent to thirst over…).

In the finale, now fully initiated into the fraternity, he leads his own cohort of pledges — a metaphor for the constant churning of new talent.

Check out the full video for ‘New Song’ below.