Shon Faye: “We treat romantic love very politically”

Your new book is called Love in Exile. How did you come up with the title?

Shon Faye: The title came early on in the process. I was fundamentally interested in this idea of my own relationship to heterosexuality, this odd juxtaposition of my relationships with men [being] modelled on heterosexual relationships but then me being trans complicating that picture. That was where the title began, and as I started planning out the book the term ‘exile’ became a much richer metaphor, and it was actually about this way in which we understand romantic love to be this particular kind of love that conveys value, and we treat it very politically, all of us, not just trans people. I realised that a lot of people feel very excluded from this ideal and there are very clear political and economic reasons for that. So, exile became a way to describe this particular feeling or belief that seemed to be very widespread and affects a lot of us.

It’s already getting rave reviews on Instagram from people who got sent advanced copies. I’m seeing a lot of buzz about it. How does that feel?

It feels good. This book was a creative challenge, because I don’t think it was necessarily what people expected. There was an element of risk with Love in Exile: would the readership I built with The Transgender Issue follow me, and would I be able to expand what the perception of me as a writer is? And it’s nice to know that that seems to have been effected somewhat successfully and people aren’t like, ‘What the fuck is this?’

This was also about moving myself into a space as a writer that wasn’t just about trans apologia. I feel like I’m being seen as how I see myself a bit more closely with this book and the reception it’s getting.

You write about the personal in this book much more than you have, I think, in any of your other work. And it makes sense because you’re writing about love and it’s not only romantic love, but self-love and friendship and familial love. What was it like for you to revisit your early formative relationships, particularly with your Mum and your Nanny?

When I recorded the parts about my grandmother, who I called Nanny, in the audiobook, I actually had to have a break and do it sentence by sentence. Which is funny because I was seven when my grandmother died, but clearly it unlocked something very deep, having to relive that.

Having to be analytical about the most intimate relationships of your life and childhood is not the same as being analytical about what’s wrong with trans healthcare. It is like taking a scalpel to your own life and memories. It was very challenging, but also beautiful in its own way because it made me realise how many connections there were between my grandmother, my mother and me. There was a lot there that was about femininity and power.

One thing you didn’t write about in the book was T4T, which is a term that carries some weight in the queer cultural discourse. I was wondering if it was something that you considered including; something you thought about in the writing process?

No, because I’ve never had a substantive [romantic] relationship with another trans person and I wanted to talk about what I know. I’ve been on a first date a few times with another trans person, but it’s not progressed. I always joke about this: the trans men I meet, they’re all gay. But it’s interesting, T4T, sometimes I feel like that is held up as ‘This is so much more affirming and better.’ And to be honest, I know some T4T relationships, and they have the same fucking problems as everyone else.