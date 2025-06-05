Lesbian sex scenes from the past decade have upped the ante in many ways. From the introduction of intimacy coordinators, the move towards a sapphic-coded female gaze, rather than male gaze, and, lest we forget, the cultural destigmatisation of women who love other women on the big screen (for the most part).

That being said, we would be remiss if we didn’t raise a few snaps for some honourable mentions who didn’t make the list (because they came out pre-2015), but are still totally worth the watch.

Before anyone gets upset their favourite films didn’t make the list, I beseech you, chill. You’re probably right, and the scene on repeat in your mind is very, very sexy. And, it should go without saying, but just in case… Spoilers ahead! Don’t say we didn’t warn you!

Honourable mentions we couldn’t not list (we’re only human)

They may have come (pun intended) some thirty-ish years ago, but starting strong is the unforgettable Bound (1996) starring Gina Gershon, as Corky, and Jennifer Tilly, as Violet, an ex-con and lover duo who set out to steal millions from mobsters and pin it on Violet’s shitty boyfriend. The sex scenes are intense, hot and unmissable.

The sexual awakening of so many millennials, But I’m a Cheerleader (1999), with heartthrob Natasha Lyonne as Megan and Clea DuVall as Graham, is tender and curious. Set against a backdrop of 90s pink nostalgia and soft glowy lighting, it’s enough to send hearts aflutter and forget all about the conversion camp elephant in the room.

While the late great David Lynch might not be everyone’s cup of tea, there’s no mistaking that the inescapable, Lynchian-brand of surrealism in Mulholland Drive (2001) isn’t a total queer classic. Naomi Watts as Betty Elms, a Hollywood hopeful, and Laura Harring as Rita, the mysterious amnesiac trying to put together her life following a car crash, end up in bed together. The sex scene is an awakening and a declaration of love rolled into one, steamy sapphic session.

Next up on our honourable mentions comes Blue is the Warmest Colour (2013), which is a heartwrenchingly beautiful (and very gay) take on a coming-of-age story. We follow Léa Seydoux as Emma and Adèle as Adèle Exarchopoulos, whose graphic scene is intimate, explicit and very, very long.

Last, but by no means least, is Anatomy of a Love Scene (2014). In these tousled-haired, romp-y, emotionally charged scenes, we see Sharon Hinnendael as Zoe Peterson and Jill Evyn as Mal Ford fall in love while filming a lesbian love scene, then break up months later, only to have to do it all over again on a re-shoot.

7 best sapphic scenes from the past decade

Carol (Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara)

Starting off strong, we have Carol (2015), adapted from the originally titled The Price of Salt (1952) romance novel by Patricia Highsmith. We follow Rooney Mara as Therese Belivet, a young aspiring photographer and Cate Blanchett as Carol Aird, the older, more experienced woman. The film is full of will-they-won’t-they tension and enviable chemistry, so that when the two finally come together (huehuehue) it feels like a true release.

The Haidmaiden (Kim Min-hee and Kim Tae-ri)

On to 1930s Korea in the cinematic masterpiece that is The Handmaiden (2016). This nail-biting erotic thriller follows Kim Min-hee as Lady Hideko, a wealthy heiress somewhat trapped inside the walls of her grand estate, and Kim Tae-ri as Sook-Hee, a thief posing as a handmaid sent to win fair lady’s heart and steal her fortune. Their scenes are hot and heavy, yet suspenseful and so, so wet.

Bruised (Halle Berry and Sheila Atim)

In Bruised (2020), Halle Berry makes her directing debut alongside playing Jackie Justice. Her scene with love interest, Sheila Atim, as Buddhakan, is a surrender to stirring soft kisses and enviable oral sex. This one’s for the lovers of love, the romantics and lovemakers.