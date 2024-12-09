Trans people are finding it harder to access life-saving treatment

But no official data exists to clearly indicate the number of trans+ people who have had ongoing prescriptions withdrawn, neither across the NHS as a whole nor at most individual gender clinics. Prescription refusals, which occur when a person tries to start the treatment, are sometimes documented but not at a national level.

TBIJ sought to collect its own data and Emily was among more than 60 trans+ people who replied to our survey on the subject.

While the survey cannot be considered representative of the trans+ community as a whole, responses included others who say they have experienced withdrawals of care. Emily, who is 25, was not the only respondent who had been taking HRT for years when their prescription was stopped by a GP.

Staff at multiple NHS gender services also said that the issue of care withdrawal has become more frequent in the past year.

Gender-affirming healthcare

While HRT is best known for its use in treating symptoms of the menopause, it is also a form of gender-affirming healthcare for trans+ people, as it can help them feel more aligned with their gender. It’s a lifelong treatment. Studies have found it to be safe and that its many benefits to the health and wellbeing of transgender people usually outweigh the risks. As another person who replied to our survey put it, “this prescription is life-saving for me.”

The reasons given for why such treatment is withdrawn or refused vary. Some people have been told their GP doesn’t feel qualified to provide the care, whereas other GPs have declined the work on the grounds they don’t have the resources to provide it. Some GPs are refusing to prescribe HRT due to a contractual dispute.