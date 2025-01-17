Inside One Night’s sportswear party, celebrating sapphic scallies in all their forms

London’s sapphic nightlife scene is thriving – with nights like WET and new venues like La Camionera, celebrating dykes, bi femmes and the FLINTA community. For those looking for something more adventurous, One Night Parties is a need-to-know.

Founded informally in 2016, before running from equipped spaces in 2019, the party was born out of a “love for sexual spaces, but a disdain for entitled men”. Originally a play party, One Night has grown into an event series for women and non-binary people to explore their sexuality, yes, but also form friendships and connections without any expectation of sex. Now, for over five years, the One Night community has been a powerful force within the city’s sex-positive community.

Kicking off 2025 in typically kink-positive style, on 10 January One Night launched its first party of the year. This time, with a difference: a sportswear dress code. But breaking from the traditional latex, leather and lace associated with fetish, doesn’t mean that One Night disagrees with the idea of sex party dress codes. “We strongly believe in the concept of dress codes for a sex party, as they are important for a multitude of reasons. They create an atmosphere of unity, and dressing for pleasure can provide guests with a sense of purpose and belonging within a space,” explains Miss Gold, the party’s founder.

However, One Night is keen to expand what a sex party dress code can look like, a process which can prompt important conversations around class that are often overlooked in the sex positive world. “One Night started out in 2016 with no budget, in a less desirable house in Shadwell. There was no kink equipment, and the drink of choice was Lambrini,” Miss Gold continues. “There were no airs or graces, and not a piece of latex was in sight – yet the absence of perceived kink attire did not hinder our exploration. One Night has working-class roots and was founded by a sex worker who was a teen mother and council-housed.”

While acknowledging the significance of more traditional sex party dress codes – “the fabrics [in fetishwear] carry meaning and symbolism, and we are in no way attempting to diminish the importance of these expectations in our spaces” – One Night also wants to recognise the financial pressure they can put people under. “As younger, working-class individuals, we often felt alienated by [sex party] dress codes,” she explains.

“We were unable to afford fabrics like lace, latex, or leather, and we sometimes felt embarrassed by the idea of wearing the same outfit repeatedly – although we do not believe anyone should feel ashamed of this, such pressures are harmful, but they affect us all,” Miss Gold continues. “For a long time, purchasing an outfit that could only be worn in one specific space, on top of a ticket, felt impossible. We are certain there are others who share this experience. It feels right to centre clothing that is often worn by the working class and to celebrate it. And fuck in it.”

Where there are parties with sportswear dress codes, they’re predominantly aimed at men – meaning that sapphics and marginalised genders don’t have space to explore certain kinks. “We also recognise that many people have genuine trainer fetishes and find sportswear sexy,” adds Miss Gold. “We feel there is a lack of spaces in the UK FLINTA party scene to explore these preferences.”