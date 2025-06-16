Twink to twunk: 9 celebrities whose transformations you won’t believe

At Gay Times, we don’t mourn twink death. We celebrate twink evolution!

Do you know your twinks from your twunks? Don’t worry, we’ve lovingly prepared this list that captures the transformation of twinks, i.e. gay or bisexual men who may or may not drink from the fountain of youth to maintain their boy-ish good looks, to twunks, i.e. twinks that become kind of hunky, with facial hair and muscle definition.

Here are the nine bi and gay male celebs that caught our eye and subsequently stole our hearts. With that said, bring on the twunks!

Kit Connor

You may know him as the love interest Nick Nelson from Heartstopper, starring alongside fellow twink heartthrob and friend, Joe Locke.

Connor has become unmistakably hench recently, though, if the photos of him in the upcoming A24 film Warfare are anything to go by – earning him true twunk status.

Keiynan Lonsdale

Lonsdale is pegged as one of IMDB’s LGBTQIA+ Hollywood stars to watch, and it’s easy to see why. Lonsdale’s standout performance in Amazon’s LGBTQIA+ show My Fake Boyfriend as Andrew is one for the books, and coincidentally, where we feel Lonsdale hit true twunk status.

Actor, dancer, singer-songwriter – twunk! Is there anything that Lonsdale can’t do?

Tom Daley

The crafty knitter, the Olympic athlete and diver extraordinaire has long held a special place in our hearts and minds.

But Daley’s physique sure has gone from twunk to mega-twunk lately. Look at those abs?!

Michael Cimino

Michawl Cimino’s recent transition from twink to twunk has had the internet well and truly gagged. For his new role in Motorhead, the beloved Love, Victor star has bulked up and hunked out.

Matt Bomer

From his piercing blue eyes to his rippling abs, Matt Bomer is the perfect example of someone who successfully navigated the twink to twunk pipeline. To top it all off, he’s a bloody good actor too, starring in White Collar, Fellow Travellers and The Normal Heart, to name a few.

Watch, oggle and appreciate him in his new role as Jerry Frank, in Mid-Century Modern on Hulu or Disney+.

David Archuleta

Is it the stubble? The tousled hair? Those popping shoulder muscles? We’re not sure, but what we do know is that the American Idol singer has made the leap, and we’re loving it.

This bisexual-babe-cum-demi-lover is soft in equal measure to feisty. Read more about his spicy sex life here.

Chris Colfer

The sweet-smiling Chris Colfer of Glee fame has traversed the twink-to-twunk transformation rather beautifully, no?

There’s nothing we love more than a man with shoulders the size of boulders, and Colfer sure is packing those these days. What a transformation!

Ronen Rubinstein

Rubinstein has been bulking out, and damn, it looks good on him.

The 9-1-1 star, who recently came out as bisexual, is taking on the role of twunk. Complete with strong arms, a little facial stubble and, have mercy on us, that jawline.

Nicholas Galitzine

And, taking the honourable mentions award is the one and only Nicholas Galitzine.

While Galitzine identifies as a straight man, his contribution to gay cinema can’t be overlooked. Especially when you take into account that his upcoming role as He-Man in He-Man Masters of the Universe has inspired a bulk out so extreme that the internet has been left “shaking”.