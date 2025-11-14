Anne launches a groundbreaking health and wellbeing toolkit for trans+ people in the UK

Anne has launched its new groundbreaking health and wellbeing toolkit for the UK’s trans community.

Over the last few years, the LGBTQIA+ community, especially our trans and non-binary siblings, have become the target of conservative political figures and hateful bigots.

From the 47th president of the United States introducing harmful executive orders that restrict gender-affirming care and ban trans people from participating in sports, to the UK Supreme Court ruling that the legal definition of a woman is based on biological sex, the existence of trans and non-binary people is being continually questioned, undermined and threatened.

Amid the rise of anti-trans sentiment and hateful misinformation worldwide, UK-based not-for-profit health care provider Anne has launched its new Accessing Gender Affirming Care Toolkit.

The community-built resource grants UK-based trans people and allies the ability to better navigate the “increasingly challenging healthcare system against a backdrop of rising social and political hostility.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anne Health (@annehealthcare)

Included in the groundbreaking toolkit is an overview of gender-affirming healthcare pathways in England – including NHS and private options for trans adults; information on core legal protections; and context on current systemic challenges – such as waiting times, GP inconsistency, regional inequalities, and the mental health impacts of delayed care.

It also includes advice for individuals self-medicating, information on moving between private and NHS pathways, and a detailed, extensive directory of trans+ service providers.

In a statement, Anne co-founder, Lizzie Jordan, opened up about the importance of the new Accessing Gender Affirming Care Toolkit and why it’s needed more than ever.

“We created this toolkit because trans+ people deserve to access healthcare with confidence and dignity. The reality is that Ann shouldn’t need to exist – but whilst barriers persist, we’re committed to equipping our community with every resource they need to advocate for themselves and get their needs met,” Jordan said.

“This toolkit is about empowerment. It’s about giving trans+ people the knowledge and tools to navigate a system that too often works against them. We will continue building resources like this because we believe trans+ people don’t just deserve to survive – they deserve to thrive.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anne Health (@annehealthcare)

“By bringing together information that is often fragmented, inaccessible, or inconsistent, the Anne Toolkit provides a trusted point of clarity and source of support during this time of uncertainty. It has the potential to transform daily life for trans people across the UK by informing trans+ people of their rights, offering step-by-step guides to navigating commonly encountered medical roadblocks and educating trans+ patients with accessible resources.”

Anne co-founder Susie Green, echoed similar sentiments, adding that the first-of-its-kind resource gives trans people “the practical tools they need to advocate for themselves with confidence.”

“As someone who has spent decades advocating for trans+ rights, I’ve seen firsthand how the lack of clear, accessible information can leave people feeling powerless and alone,” Green said.

“This toolkit is our way of saying: you have rights, you have options, nd you deserve to be supported every step of the way.”

The Accessing Gender-Affirming Care Toolkit is now available for free at www.anne.health/toolkits.