The Inheritance: Meet the cast of Channel 4’s campy, devious new game show

The combination of Elizabeth Hurley and Judge Rinder in a delightfully campy and devious new series? Yep, we’re so in.

This month, Channel 4 is launching The Inheritance, a new game show following thirteen strangers who are “summoned to a grand stately home” to compete for part of the fortune left in the will of The Deceased, a “fabulously glamorous benefactor” played by Hurley.

As per the official synopsis: “But winning the money won’t be easy. The Deceased had a wicked sense of humour and believed some people will go to great lengths to get what they want, so she designed a mischievous game to ensure only the most cunning can claim her inheritance.”

Robert Rinder will oversee the stipulations of The Deceased’s will as Hurley’s Executor and “trusted legal counsel.”

The thirteen contenders are thrown into The Deceased’s ultimate challenge: completing a series of fiendishly tough tasks designed to test their skill, morals, and cunning. Each assignment comes with a tempting reward — but there’s a catch!

Only one participant can pocket the prize from any given task. To do so, they must outwit their peers and persuade everyone else that they are the only one worthy of the spoils.

Described as a “camp, cut-throat game of wit, willpower, persuasion and betrayal” – again, we’re already invested – The Inheritance isn’t a game of entitlement. It’s a contest of cunning, charisma and strategy, where only the cleverest can seize the prize.

As The Deceased reminds them: “They say all is fair in love and war, but whoever said that didn’t have an inheritance to fight over.”

Ahead of the series premiere, Hurley said she was drawn to The Inheritance due to her enjoyment of The Traitors, and wanted to be part of a show “in which audiences were really invested.”

“I thought Robert Rinder and I would be a good combination,” the Bedazzled icon continued, “and I knew it would be great to shoot in such an exquisite location”.

Rinder, a criminal barrister who rose to prominence as the host of the courtroom series Judge Rinder, teased of the contestants: “They are a rich variety of British life in every respect: age, gender, background.

“As ever, when you get a diverse community and perhaps come with a little bit of subconscious bias about how you think people are going to behave, they always surprise – and they certainly did.”

The Inheritance is available to watch or stream from Sunday 31 August on Channel 4 and will run for 12 episodes.

Meet the thirteen players below, ranging from a comedy-creating scaffolder to a “competitive as hell” chess teacher, and a model turned professional gamer.

Cam

Age: 28

Location: Lancashire

Occupation: Scaffolder

A self-described “morale raiser,” Cam is a comedy creator and scaffolder who’s no stranger to stressful environments and “intense situations.” While he enjoys a bit of competition, Cam is the person who’s “laughing, playing Monopoly, not the person flipping the board.” That said, “I enjoy watching the chaos.”

Catherine

Age: 50

Location: Wales

Occupation: Former police sergeant

Following 22 years of service in the police force, Catherine is stepping into a new chapter that’s worlds apart from her old life — and well beyond her comfort zone. Armed with skills from her years as an officer and countless hours of board-gaming with her sisters, the 50-year-old dog handler believes she has what it takes to thrive in The Inheritance.

Emma

Age: 26

Location: Exeter

Occupation: Paramedic

Not afraid of a challenge, Emma prides herself on being confident, outgoing and positive. The 26-year-old paramedic describes herself as an optimist, but she isn’t a pushover, admitting she can “become quite competitive” in a game setting while always aiming to “try and play fairly.” When it comes to persuasion, Emma believes her “bubbly” personality will give her an edge, suggesting she might win over fellow competitors without them even realising it.

Ferg

Age: 69

Location: Kingston upon Thames

Occupation: Retired market trader

For retired market trader Ferg, joining The Inheritance is a chance to have fun, escape the “pipe and slippers” retirement stereotype and try “something completely different”. He downplays what he’ll bring to the game, but admits he hopes to add “a bit of humour” to boost group morale. Above all, Ferg wants to prove “there’s somebody a bit older who can still go out and do these types of things.”

Hafsah

Age: 28

Location: Manchester

Occupation: Marketing manager

Describing herself as “the ultimate soft girl,” Hafsah is competing in The Inheritance to be adventurous and gain “really good experience.” But don’t let her relaxed energy fool you — the 28-year-old marketing manager is determined to come out on top. With her “ultra competitive” streak and knack for getting her way, Hafsah is a player not to be underestimated.

Hannah

Age: 27

Location: Scotland

Occupation: Wedding planner

With a wedding on the horizon, Hannah is eager to put herself out there, have fun and embark on “a bit of adventure” before entering married life. The 27-year-old describes herself as a team player, but she’s fiercely competitive — so much so that games like Scrabble are off-limits with family due to her passionate reactions. When it comes to persuasion, Hannah admits she can be “quite manipulative,” though always in a friendly way!

James

Age: 35

Location: London

Occupation: Entrepreneur

James is ready to bring his entrepreneurial skills to The Inheritance. With over 10 years in startups and venture capital — which he describes as “gameplay” in itself — the 35-year-old is confident he can “move those skills into this kind of game”. A seasoned board game player, James recalls dinners spent immersed in Catan, Risk, Cluedo and The Traitors. When asked if he’s a “team player,” the London native agreed — but only if it’s his team and “if the team’s moving in the direction I want it to.”

Jesse

Age: 19

Location: Southampton

Occupation: Student and content creator

Coming in as the youngest cast member, Jesse is eager to make his mark on The Inheritance. Describing himself as “confident and very outgoing,” the 19-year-old content creator hopes to showcase his personality and push his limits. The competition’s intense, unique challenges are a perfect match for Jesse, a “very competitive” player who’s skilled at getting his point across.

Mart

Age: 37

Location: Newcastle

Occupation: Development coach

After a three-year adoption journey and becoming a dad, Mart is ready for the “next big thing”. While the challenges of The Inheritance first drew him in, the 37-year-old is approaching the game with hopes of winning the cash prize and giving his son the life he never had. Mart said he’ll bring “positivity, a practical side and a humorous side” to the game — admitting he’s also a bit of a prankster!

Matt

Age: 51

Location: Somerset

Occupation: Coach company owner

Coach company owner Matt is ready to “analyse and test himself” on The Inheritance. Though the 50-year-old is used to being the “only one at the table,” he hopes his “25 years of experience encouraging people into achieving targets” will serve him well in a team environment. Discussing his competitive nature, Matt added that facing daily challenges as a business owner has made him “super reactive” and given him a “winning mentality”.

Pat

Age: 75

Location: Yorkshire

Occupation: Chess teacher

As the oldest contestant on The Inheritance, Pat is thrilled to take on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Calling the competition “a personal challenge,” she hopes to earn her place in the game while spreading the message that “it doesn’t matter what age you are, you’re still capable of doing a lot more than you think”. With her extensive life experience, Pat plans to bring wisdom to the game and utilise her “strategic decision making” and “guided meditation” skills.

Tia

Age: 26

Location: London

Occupation: Health and wellbeing advisor

Tia, a “naturally competitive” contestant with a love of TV, is ready to make her mark on The Inheritance. The 26-year-old health and well-being advisor credits her Gemini traits for being adaptable and authentic, and says her “expressive” personality could serve as a “power card” in the game. She’s proud of her fighting spirit and drive to win, just like her fellow competitors.

Zara

Age: 36

Location: London

Occupation: Professional gamer

Zara is ready to bring her “gamer girl” expertise to The Inheritance. Originally from the Middle East, the 36-year-old says she manifested her spot on the show. While she admits to being “very silly, friendly and approachable,” Zara isn’t one to be crossed, and has no problem standing up for herself and speaking out when she’s unhappy. With her gaming background, the former model is “quite competitive,” but she also knows when to sit back and observe her competitors before jumping into the game.