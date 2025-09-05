From Drag Race to Dynasties: Michael Marouli and Tomara Thomas on The Inheritance

Whoever said money can’t buy happiness was – in the words of Michael Marouli and Tomara Thomas – “f**king skint”. Since inheriting [insert vast amount of wealth here], the Drag Race UK icons have transformed into Eddy and Patsy from Ab Fab on “crack”, building a two-floor Greggs restaurant in their mansion, as well as a tunnel that connects their mansions and doubles as a party venue complete with airlifts, Dom Pérignon and an occasional cameo from Donatella Versace. Naturally. (All of that might need, erm, verifying?)

Of course, this chaotic aristocracy is all in the spirit of The Inheritance, Channel 4’s delightfully campy and chaotic new game where 13 strangers compete for the riches of an extravagant benefactor, played by the legendary Elizabeth Hurley. Overseen by Robert Rinder as the executor of the will, it’s a cut-throat contest of wit, willpower and betrayal where only the most cunning can claim the fortune.

So, with their inheritance in mind — again, some of this may need verification — Gay Times headed to St. Pancras London, Autograph Collection, to chat with Michael and Tomara about their “batshit crazy” lives as newly wealthy heiresses, including their indulgence of “botox and sausage rolls” and why they’re in no rush to draft a will. (Spoiler alert: they’re getting cryogenically frozen and fully intend to outlive us all).

GT: Michael, Tomara. How does it feel to, finally, be some of the richest – and most fabulous – queens in the UK? As well as our new GT cover stars?

Tomara: It really just feels… correct. I feel like we were destined for this. It was in our – what’s it called? What’s it called? It was our…

Michael: It was our destiny.

Tomara: That’s the one. Thank you, Marouli! It was our bloody destiny.

Michael: It absolutely feels correct, like we were born for this. You couldn’t have found two more grateful slags to take this money.

Tomara: Thank you very much! Cha-ching!