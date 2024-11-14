GT launches new initiative to partner with LGBTQIA+ and diverse-owned production and creative agencies

Introducing GT Alliance, a new initiative to create more opportunities for our wider community and collaborators.

Today, GT Group is announcing the creation of GT Alliance, a new initiative that prioritises LGBTQIA+ and diverse-owned creative and production agencies in the creation of partnership campaigns and content.

GT Alliance is an approach that builds a stronger LGBTQIA+ supply chain, supporting community-owned business and enterprise. GT Alliance is our commitment to working with and platforming LGBTQIA+ and diverse production expertise, using our platform in the industry.

With this new initiative, GT is looking to onboard long-term production partners who will be involved in the conceptualisation and activation of branded output moving forward.

Want to get involved? We are looking for brilliant production partners to work with, on everything from small scale design or content-led projects to larger 360-degree brand partner campaigns.

We’ll be selecting initial GT Alliance partners from the United Kingdom, United States and Europe.

If you have your own small creative or production agency, or are a freelance producer, creative or producer-director then get in touch via the contact form here.

More about GT Alliance

GT Alliance is part of our multi-year strategy that actively contributes toward the communities we platform.

Our work with brands helps power the wider GT content ecosystem, and with their allyship we are able to create impactful campaigns that uplift the voices we serve.

Our track record speaks for itself: whether it’s exploring unique subcultures with Google, encouraging queer visibility in sport with Voltarol, discussing important topics like conversion therapy with Channel 4’s Hollyoaks, finding the next generation of music talent with Coke Studio, highlighting the financial challenges faced by LGBTQIA+ people with Money Supermarket or exploring the power of self-expression at Pride with Levis.

In the past, like most media companies, we’ve supported our internal team by working with a range of suppliers across the industry. GT Alliance allows us to collaborate with external creatives, directors, producers and creative production agencies, to create content and activations.

We know our community is creative, insightful and innovative so working with a broader range of collaborators allows for more varied perspectives within our content. It creates new opportunities and allows more voices to be amplified, offering new opinions and connections from across GT Alliance.

We look forward to sharing more creative work through the GT Alliance model that centres topics important to our audience and wider LGBTQIA+ and diverse communities.

You can submit your information to be considered for GT Alliance here.