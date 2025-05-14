Wild Things: Jude Law and Andrew Garfield to star in Apple TV+’s Siegfried & Roy series

Andrew Garfield and Jude Law have signed on to star in Apple TV+’s Siegfried & Roy TV show, Wild Things.

Based on the Apple podcast of the same name, the upcoming limited series is set to explore the relationship between the legendary entertainers and their meteoric rise within the Las Vegas entertainment sphere.

The official synopsis reads: “[Wild Things] tells the wild ride relationship tale of two of the greatest showman-magicians in history who, along with their white tigers, are tasked with turning Sin City into a family-friendly destination.

“The duo push the concept of illusions versus reality to the extreme, personally and professionally, until tragedy reframes and opens a mystery surrounding their last fateful Las Vegas show.”

Law has been tapped to play Siegfried, while Garfield will play Roy. The pair will also executive produce the series.

Only Murders in the Building co-creator John Hoffman is set to lead the series, taking on writing, show running and executive producing duties.

While a release date has not been announced, production is set to start in the fall.

Siegfried Fischbacher and Roy Horn’s journey to international superstardom started in 1959, following a chance meeting on the German cruise ship TS Bremen.

After Roy joined Siegfried in his animal-based magic act, it didn’t take long for the duo to capture the attention of nightclub bigwigs and celebrities like Grace Kelly.

In 1967, the pair and their larger-than-life show headed to Las Vegas, where they performed for over 30 years until Roy’s tragic tiger accident in 2003.

While the duo made waves for their talent and professional feats, they also made headlines for the nature of their relationship.

Throughout their career, Siegfried and Roy refrained from confirming or denying their rumoured romantic bond, opting to describe each other as best friends.

However, some of their industry peers didn’t share that sentiment, like MGM Mirage spokesperson Alan Feldman, who told The Advocate that it was “well known that they were lovers at one time. I don’t think anybody is hiding that.”

In 1999, the duo somewhat acknowledged the rumours during an interview with Vanity Fair.

“What’s Roy’s private life was is not my business; what my private life was in my business. You understand? Roy is his own man, and I am my own man. And Siegfried and Roy, who are friends, respect each other and went there without being married,” Siegfried said.

Roy echoed similar sentiments, adding: “But we are married. We are married to our profession. We are married to what we believe, and we are married to the whole substance of our beings. I mean, I have a family, not only of humans, but of animals. I feel that I am part of a family in many, many ways.

While the pair dispelled the idea of them being romantically involved, they did embrace their gay icon status.

“Well, I am very honoured. In my life, I have a lot of friends who are gay, and I made a lot of friends in show business, and I found out that they are always interesting, intelligent, and good people, and fun to be with,” Siegfried said.

Roy described the gay community as ” very generous” before adding that it was a “wonderful thing.”

“Because I care for everybody in the public. Everybody is an audience to me… and I am flattered to think that people think I am versatile. You don’t have to define everything, and I don’t want to disillusion people. Besides, I’m not a guy who kisses and tells,” he said.

Whether the upcoming Apple TV+ series will explore the romance speculation is unknown.

Stay tuned for more information.