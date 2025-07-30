The first trailer has finally been launched for James Sweeney’s lauded queer film, Twinless, co-starring Dylan O’Brien.

Written and directed by Sweeney, the dark family drama follows two young men who meet at a support group for people who have lost their twin. As they bond over their shared circumstance, the pair form an unlikely – and intense – friendship.

In the trailer, Roman (O’Brien) and Dennis (Sweeney) form an inseparable straight-gay friendship, bonding over their respective affection for “boobs” and “balls” — with Dennis even trying to set Roman up with a gay friend, played by Yellowjackets star François Arnaud.

As per the synopsis, Twinless takes a dark turn when Roman meets Dennis’ “ebullient co-worker Marcie (Aisling Franciosi)”: “All is revealed to be not what it seems, as each man harbors secrets that could unravel everything.”

Twinless also stars Lauren Graham (Gilmore Girls), Tasha Smith (Survival of the Thickest), Chris Perfetti (Abbott Elementary), Susan Park (Snowpiercer) and Cree Cicchino (And Just Like That…).

The film had its premiere at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival (23 January) in the U.S. Dramatic Competition, winning the Audience Award.

Twinless has since received overwhelming critical acclaim, boasting a 96% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Praise has been directed at Sweeney and O’Brien’s performances, as well as the former’s depiction of — in the words of The Hollywood Reporter — “dry humor, gutting devastation, and emotional poignancy”.

Following Sundance, several scenes featuring Sweeney and O’Brien’s characters engaging in sexual intercourse were leaked on social media.

A Sundance spokesperson condemned the leaks, stating the organisation is committed to “advocating for independent filmmakers” and “ensuring they can protect the art they’ve created—now and in the future.”

Twinless is scheduled to be released in cinemas on 5 September by Roadside Attractions and Lionsgate.

Roadside Attractions co-presidents Eric d’Arbeloff and Howard Cohen praised Twinless as a “genuine comedic crowd pleaser and sophisticated examination of male friendship in the internet age”.

They continued to gush over O’Brien’s dual performance, calling it “nothing less than a star-defining turn,” while noting that Sweeney “declares himself a generational talent both in front of and behind the camera.”

They added: “We are confident the film will connect with theatrical audiences nationwide as strongly as it did at Sundance.”

Watch the trailer for Twinless here or below.