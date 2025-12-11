The Moment: Charli XCX revisits the BRAT era in star-studded first trailer

Charli XCX is ready for her close-up! The first trailer for The Moment has arrived.

Directed by photographer Aidan Zamiri and based on Charli’s “original idea,“ the upcoming mockumentary follows a fictionalised version of the Grammy-winning singer as she embarks on her first arena tour. However, amid preparations, she’s hit with industry pressure and the complexities of her newfound fame following the success of ‘BRAT summer.‘

Zamiri and Bertie Sanders are credited as screenwriters, while music producer A.G. Cook composed the film’s music.

In addition to Charli, The Moment features an all-star cast, including Alexander Skarsgård (Pillion), Rosanna Arquette (Desperately Seeking Susan), Trew Mullen (Blink Twice), Rachel Sennott (Bottoms), Kylie Jenner (The Kardashians), Kate Berlant (Duck Butter) and Rish Shah (Overcompensating).

More star power incoming: “Jamie Demetriou (The Roses), Isaac Powel (American Horror Story), Arielle Dombasle (Murder Club), Richard Perez (Bareback Acres), Trew Mullen (Blink Twice), music talent Shygirl, Hailey Benton Gates, Mel Ottenberg, Tish Weinstock and Michael Workéyè.

Lastly, Charli will be doing double duty as the film’s star and producer under her production company Studio365.

After months of waiting, A24 finally dropped the first trailer for The Moment on 11 December.

At the start of the trailer, we see a fictional version of Charli finishing a performance before it transitions to her begrudgingly promoting ‘BRAT summer.’

“Hi, it’s Charli XCX! Are you having a BRAT summer… I’m sorry, what is it again?’ she asks, which prompts Powell’s character to say: “We agreed to ‘BRAT summer forever.’

Charli adds: “Don’t you just think the whole like, ‘keep having a BRAT summer’ thing is a bit cringe?”

We then get a first look at Arquette’s character, a top executive at the singer’s label, who asks, “How do we keep this BRAT thing going?”

As the trailer progresses, we see the ‘Track 10’ singer get the opportunity to make a concert film for her upcoming tour, which a seemingly out-of-touch filmmaker, played by Skarsgård, will direct.

While her success continues to reach new heights, with various BRAT-inspired marketing and merch getting thrust to the public, Charli appears to be struggling behind the scenes.

“Everybody is so desperate for me to be f**king innovative all the time and f**king cool. Everybody is like, ‘What do you want? What do you want?’ Well, I don’t f**king know what I f**king want, Tim!” she exclaims before taking a long drag of her cigarette.

Naturally, the first trailer for The Moment has been embraced by fans, who took to social media to share their reactions.

“I’m SAT. I’m PARTYING. The CONCEPT IS CONCEPT-ING,” one viewer wrote.

Another fan commented: “I love how Charli mentioned before that she loved Spice World and is now doing something in the same vein.”

A third person cheekily added, “You really got my attention with Alexander Skarsgård.”

Fortunately, we won’t have too long for The Moment, which is scheduled to hit US theatres on 30 January.

Before its release, the film will have its world premiere at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival. As of this writing, an international release date has not been announced.

In a November interview with Vanity Fair, Charli opened up about bringing The Moment to life, describing it as “a 2024 period piece.”

“It’s not a tour documentary or a concert film in any way, but the seed of the idea was conceived from this idea of being pressured to make one,” the ‘Apple’ singer explained. “It’s fiction, but it’s the realist depiction of the music industry that I’ve ever seen.

Check out the full trailer for The Moment below.