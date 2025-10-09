The Moment: Alexander Skarsgård, Rachel Sennott and more to star in Charli XCX’s A24 film

More A-list talent join Charli XCX’s highly anticipated film, The Moment.

According to Deadline, new cast members include Rachel Sennott (Bottoms), Kylie Jenner (The Kardashians), Kate Berlant (Duck Butter), Rish Shah (Overcompensating), Jamie Demetriou (The Roses), Isaac Powel (American Horror Story), Arielle Dombasle (Murder Club), Richard Perez (Bareback Acres), Trew Mullen (Blink Twice), music talent Shygirl, Hailey Benton Gates, Mel Ottenberg, Tish Weinstock and Michael Workéyè.

Alexander Skarsgård (Pillion), Rosanna Arquette (Desperately Seeking Susan), and Trew Mullen (Blink Twice) are also starring in the film.

As of writing, details on everyone’s roles are being kept under wraps.

In addition to the recent cast announcement, Charli shared a mini teaser trailer for The Moment on 9 October, which included a strobe lighting effect and confirmed that it will drop sometime in 2026.

Naturally, it didn’t take long for fans to flock to social media to share their reactions to the exciting updates.

One person on X/Twitter wrote: “Just had a seizure. Can’t wait for this.”

Another Charli enthusiast tweeted: “FIRST ALBUM OF THE YEAR 2024 AND NOW MOVIE OF THE YEAR 2026.”

A third person added: “She got her Grammy, she’s getting her Oscar, then an Emmy, and a Tony….. OH GODLI!”

Check out the teaser below (WARNING: contains strobing light effects that could cause seizures.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charli (@charli_xcx)

Directed by photographer Aidan Zamiri, in his feature debut, and based on Charli’s “original idea,” The Moment follows a burgeoning pop star embarking on her first arena tour. However, amid the preparation, she is forced to navigate industry pressure and the complexities that come with her newfound fame.

Zamiri and Bertie Sanders are credited as writers, while music producer A.G. Cook – who will also star in the project – has signed on to compose the music.

Lastly, Charli will be doing double duty as the film’s star and producer under her production company Studio365.

On 6 October, the ‘Apple’ singer shared photos from the set of The Moment, which included a shot of her in a body suit, content from the script, and song lyrics.

In addition to headlining her own film, Charli is set to appear in the upcoming IFC film, 100 Nights of Hero. To watch the latest trailer, click here.