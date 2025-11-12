The Devil Wears Prada 2: Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway reunite in stylish teaser trailer

Everyone, gird your loins! The first teaser for The Devil Wears Prada 2 has arrived.

On 12 November, 20th Century Fox surprised pop culture enthusiasts with the first sneak peek of the highly anticipated film, directed by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna.

Set to Madonna’s ‘Vogue,‘ which was also used in the first film’s iconic fashion montage, the teaser opens with a woman in fierce red heels walking through a busy office.

As she proceeds down the hallway, the trailer transitions from people frantically moving out of her way to stocked fashion closets and luxurious red-carpet events.

After entering an elevator, the mysterious woman is revealed to be the iconic Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), who is equipped with her signature sunglasses and icy glare.

However, before the fierce fashionista can blaze off, a hand stops the elevator door, which ends up being her former employee and right-hand, Andrea ‘Andy’ Sachs (Anne Hathaway).

“Miranda,“ Andy says, to which the former quips, “Took you long enough.“

Andy then puts on her own pair of sunglasses before the elevator doors close.

Of course, the brief teaser trailer has been a hit with fans, with many flocking to social media to share their animated reactions.

One fan on BlueSky commented: “Yeah, I’m here for this. Nigel better have his own company or magazine in this one.”

Another person on X/Twitter wrote: “This is so important to my culture omg.”

A third fan on Reddit added: “They caused a mother quake measuring a 9.9 on the cunter scale with this teaser.”

The Devil Wears Prada 2 will also see the return of Emily Blunt as Emily Charlton, Stanley Tucci as Nigel Kipling, Tracie Thoms as Lily and Tibor Feldman as Irv Ravitz.

The film is set to follow Miranda as she navigates her career “amid the decline of traditional magazine publishing,“ where she goes head-to-head with Emily, now a “high-powered executive for a luxury group with advertising dollars that Priestly desperately needs.”

New cast members include Kenneth Branagh (Murder on the Orient Express), Simone Ashley (Bridgerton), Lucy Liu (Charlie’s Angels), Justin Theroux (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice), B.J. Novak (The Office) and Pauline Chalamet (The Sex Lives of College Girls).

And more: Helen J. Shen (Maybe Happy Ending), Conrad Ricamora (How to Get Away with Murder), Caleb Hearon (I Used to Be Funny), Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) and Patrick Brammall (Evil).

Fortunately, we won’t have to wait too long for The Devil Wears Prada 2. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on 1 May 2026.

Based on Lauren Weisberger’s best-selling novel of the same name, the OG film was universally acclaimed and grossed over $326 million at the box office. Streep earned a Golden Globe Award for her performance, as well as an Academy Award nomination.

In the 20 years since its release, The Devil Wears Prada has become a classic – particularly within the LGBTQIA+ community. Elton John recently adapted the film into a West End musical, with Ugly Betty icon Vanessa Williams stepping into the role of Miranda Priestly.