Moonlight to Pariah: The best Black LGBTQIA+ films of all time

Historically, Black LGBTQIA+ stories have been pushed to the margins, often overshadowed or ignored in mainstream cinema.

While there have been some standout films and series, like Pose and Moonlight, countless educational documentaries and transformative dramas still don’t receive the recognition they deserve.

In this list, we highlight some of the best Black LGBTQIA+ films of all time—each one a vital contribution to both queer and Black cinema.

The Inspection (2022)

In one of 2022’s most compelling and raw performances, Jeremy Pope stars in The Inspection as a Black gay man who becomes homeless after his homophobic mother (played to perfection by Gabrielle Union) disowns him. Based on the real-life experiences of writer and director Elegance Bratton, who makes his feature-length directorial debut, the film follows Ellis, who is forced to enlist in the Marines and conceal his sexuality during a time when the military was still governed by Clinton’s outdated “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy. While the narrative may feel familiar—of a troubled individual entering the military, facing cruelty from a senior soldier, contemplating leaving, but ultimately persevering and emerging stronger—The Inspection sets itself apart with its focus on the Black LGBTQIA+ experience and the years of institutionalised homophobia within the military. Pope’s remarkable performance earned him his first Golden Globe nomination.

Moonlight (2016)

This groundbreaking coming-of-age film traces the life of Chiron (Trevante Rhodes), a disenfranchised African-American man, through three pivotal chapters. Little follows nine-year-old Chiron as he grows up with a drug-addicted mother in a rough Miami neighborhood; Chiron captures his awkward and painful teenage years, including the bullying he endures at school; and finally, Black depicts his development into a fully grown man, grappling with the internalization of his sexuality. Moonlight was rewarded for its brilliance with three Oscars in 2017, including Best Picture. It’s an emotional rollercoaster for any viewer, but especially for those who’ve struggled to accept themselves for who they truly are. Most importantly, it provided a rare opportunity for Black gay men to see themselves reflected on screen.

Naz and Maalik (2015)

Set against the backdrop of a summer day in Brooklyn, Naz & Maalik follows two closeted Muslim teenagers (Curtiss Cook Jr. and Kerwin Johnson Jr.) as they navigate the complexities of faith and sexuality in a world shaped by prejudice and societal expectations. Their seemingly ordinary afternoon takes an unexpected turn when they are unknowingly entangled in an FBI investigation. Directed by Jay Dockendorf, the drama was one of the most lauded LGBTQIA+ films of 2015 and has since earned cult classic status.

Pariah (2011)

Adepero Oduye garnered widespread acclaim for her role as Alike, a 17-year-old Black teenager grappling with her sexuality in Pariah (2011). While the film was a critical success, winning major awards from the African-American Film Critics Association and the Black Film Critics Circle, it was overlooked by major award ceremonies and failed to make a significant impact at the box office. Despite this, Pariah has earned continued recognition over the years, praised not only as one of the best LGBTQIA+ films but also as one of the standout films of the 21st century. The film was directed by Dee Rees, who later made history as the first African-American woman nominated for an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for her 2017 drama Mudbound.

Paris is Burning (1990)

Legendary doc Paris is Burning chronicles the ball culture of New York City, highlighting the African-American, Latino, gay, and transgender communities that were integral to it. It delves into issues of race, class, gender, and sexuality in 1980s America and is widely credited with bringing mainstream attention to voguing and the ballroom scene. Among the performers featured are Dorian Corey, Pepper LaBeija, Venus Xtravaganza, Octavia St. Laurent, Angie Xtravaganza, Sol Pendavis, Freddie Pendavis, Junior LaBeija, Paris Dupree, and Willi Ninja, the “godfather of voguing.” Directed by Jennie Livingston, the film’s influence extends beyond its release, as Livingston also served as a producer on the first season of Ryan Murphy’s Pose, a series that draws heavily from the iconic documentary.

Portrait of Jason (1967)

Shirley Clarke’s groundbreaking 1967 documentary Portrait of Jason tells the story of Jason Holliday, a Black, gay cabaret performer living in New York City. Jason reflects on his life, dreams, and struggles with identity, as well as the challenges of being a Black gay man in a society that marginalizes both Black and gay identities. Portrait of Jason is considered revolutionary in both LGBTQIA+ cinema and documentary filmmaking, and has been cited as an influence on filmmakers such as Barry Jenkins (Moonlight), Todd Haynes (Carol), and John Waters (Pink Flamingos).

Punks (2000)

Punks was one of the first mainstream films to focus on Black gay characters, telling the story of four friends living in Los Angeles. Pioneering in its portrayal of the Black LGBTQIA+ experience, Punks offered authentic, relatable narratives while also celebrating Black culture in a positive light. The film went on to inspire the groundbreaking TV series Noah’s Arc, the first scripted show to center on a group of Black gay men.