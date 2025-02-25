Queer and Outer Banks star Drew Starkey lands next major role

Drew Starkey has joined the cast of Apple TV+’s upcoming limited series Lucky.

Headlined and executive produced by Anya-Taylor Joy, the series follows a woman (Taylor-Joy) who left behind her criminal upbringing years ago, only to be drawn back into that world one final time in a desperate effort to break free from her past.

In a recurring role, Starkey will play Lucky’s husband Cary. Additional cast members include Annette Bening, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor and Timothy Olyphant.

Lucky, based on Marissa Stapley’s acclaimed best-seller of the same name, will be written by Jonathan Tropper (The Adam Project), directed by Jonathan Van Tulleken (Top Boy) and executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine.

Starkey is best known for his villainous performance as Rafe on Netflix’s action adventure series Outer Banks, which is due to return for a fifth and final season.

Following supporting roles in films such as Love, Simon (2018), Hellraiser (2022) and The Other Joey (2023), Starkey recently starred as the co-lead in Luca Guadagnino’s period romance, Queer (2024).

Set in 1950s Mexico City, the film centers on William Lee (Daniel Craig), an isolated expatriate who becomes infatuated with a younger man, Eugene Allerton (Starkey).

Although the drama failed at the box office, it received universal critical acclaim and earned Craig a Golden Globe nomination, while Starkey’s performance was lauded as his mainstream breakthrough.

Starkey is also set to star in the upcoming action-horror, Onslaught, alongside Adria Arjona, Dan Stevens, Alex Pereira, Michael Biehn and Rebecca Hall.

As we wait for more details on Starkey’s upcoming projects, take a look back at his interview with TIME, where he discusses the sex scenes in Queer and whether he wore a prosthetic for that nude moment.