Pedro Pascal and Danny Ramirez fuel De Noche casting rumours with new selfie

Stop what you’re doing! Pedro Pascal has seemingly broken his silence on those De Noche casting rumours.

On 27 August, Deadline reported that Todd Haynes’ scrapped gay romance was being revived, with The Last of Us actor potentially signing on to star.

Sources also told the news outlet that production in Guadalajara, Mexico, would tentatively start in the new year, with much of the scheduling allegedly being worked around Pascal’s busy schedule.

Last year, De Noche landed in production purgatory after its previous lead actor, Joaquin Phoenix, abruptly left the project five days before filming was set to begin.

Since De Noche’s resurrection was announced, Pascal has refrained from addressing the casting rumours.

However, that seemingly changed on 4 September, when Danny Ramirez – the film’s remaining star – shared a photo with the Fantastic Four: First Steps actor.

While the snap may mean nothing – just two Avengers: Doomsday co-stars hanging out – it hasn’t stopped fans from expressing excitement over the two actors potentially headlining Haynes’ film.

One X/Twitter user wrote: “Going from starring in an Avengers movie together to an NC-17 gay romance is CRAZY.”

Another Pedro Pascal and Danny Ramirez enthusiast wrote, “Please let this be true” in all caps.

A third fan added: “I will be totally normal about this.”

As of this writing, Pascal has not confirmed his casting in the highly anticipated film.

The recent turn of events comes two years after Haynes first announced he was working on De Noche.

In a May 2023 interview with IndieWire, the May December director revealed that he developed the script with Phoenix “based on some thoughts and ideas” the latter had brought to him.

“We basically wrote with him as a story writer. Me, Jon Raymond, and Joaquin share the story credit. And we hope to be shooting it beginning early next year. It’s a gay love story set in 1930s LA,” he added.

A year later, Top Gun: Maverick star Danny Ramirez joined the film as Phoenix’s love interest, with Deadline describing their characters as “intense lovers” who embark on a journey from California to Mexico.

However, in August 2024, it was reported that the HER star had “walked off set” in July, with one source claiming he got “cold feet” over the film’s graphic sex scenes.

When asked about his departure at last year’s Venice Film Festival, Phoenix told reporters: “If I do [speak about the reasoning], I’d just be sharing my opinion from my perspective, and the other creatives aren’t here to say their piece, and it just doesn’t feel like that would be right. I’m not sure how that would be helpful. So I don’t think I will.”

Stay tuned for more information about De Noche.