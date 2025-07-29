Ozark’s Julia Garner shares update on Madonna biopic while reflecting on audition process

Julia Garner has shed light on Madonna’s long-delayed biopic and her lengthy audition process.

Back in 2022, it was announced that the Fantastic Four: First Steps star would be portraying the ‘Queen of Pop’ in a film exploring her life and decades-long career.

At the time, sources familiar with the biopic told Variety that Garner beat “over a dozen candidates” during the audition process – including Black Widow’s Florence Pugh and Euphoria’s Alexa Demie.

However, in January 2023, the aforementioned publication announced that the film was no longer in development at Universal Pictures to accommodate Madonna’s The Celebration World Tour, which ran from October 2023 to May 2024.

“Insiders familiar with Madonna said her sole focus is the tour,” said Variety, “but she remains committed to making a film about her life one day.”

While the fate of the biopic remains shrouded in mystery, Garner shared a somewhat positive update during her recent appearance on the SmartLess Podcast, hosted by Sean Hayes, Will Arnett, and Jason Bateman.

“Yeah, I mean, that’s supposed to still happen,” the 31-year-old Ozark star revealed.

Garner then discussed the intense audition process, which included performing in front of and with Madge herself.

“I knew they were doing a project, making a movie about, and then I went out to audition,” she continued.

“I kind of just wanted to see if I could do it, because I wasn’t a trained dancer, and I had to learn how to dance and then dance in front of her and convince her that I can dance, basically, and sing. And sing with her.”

As a way to prepare, Garner asked herself, ‘What would Madonna do?’ adding: “Which is convince you that she deserves, you know, to be in this room, and I owned it.

“I was kind of like, ‘You can take it or leave it, but if you leave it, if I leave, then that’s on you.'”

Towards the end of her statement, Garner doubled down that the pop icon’s biopic was still in the works, stating that “anything that’s great… takes a long time”

The Inventing Anna star’s interview comes a few months after Deadline revealed that Madonna would be telling her life story with the help of Netflix.

According to the news outlet, the ‘Vogue’ singer is working with producer Shawn Levey on a limited series for the streamer.

While the project is still in its early stages, Deadline reported that Garner would “most likely” play the music legend in the untitled series, if her availability allows.

Stay tuned for more information on Madonna’s upcoming limited series.