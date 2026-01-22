RWRB star Nicholas Galitzine goes full He-Man in trailer, debuting dramatic muscle transformation

The first trailer for He-Man: Masters of the Universe reveals Nicholas Galitzine’s striking physical transformation.

Directed by Travis Knight, the upcoming fantasy blockbuster stars the Red, White & Royal Blue actor as the titular hero, Prince Adam, who returns to Eternia after 15 years, only to “discover his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto).”

The synopsis reads: “To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe.”

Based on a story by Aaron Nee & Adam Nee and Alex Litvak & Michael Finch, Masters of the Universe also stars Alison Brie, James Purefoy, Morena Baccarin, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson and Charlotte Riley, with Kristen Wiig voicing “Roboto.”

The film is scheduled for release in the U.S. and Canada on 5 June 2026 via Amazon MGM Studios. Watch the first trailer for Masters of the Universe here or below.

Nicholas Galitzine fans have plenty to celebrate this week.

On Tuesday (19 December), it was announced that production has officially begun on the highly anticipated Red, White & Royal Blue sequel, titled Red, White & Royal Wedding.

Prime Video and the film’s official social channels shared a video of Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez back in character as fan-favourite, star-crossed couple Prince Henry and Alex Claremont-Diaz, welcoming viewers back to their universe.

Alongside Galitzine and Zakhar Perez, Red, White & Royal Wedding will see the return of Uma Thurman as US President Ellen Claremont-Diaz, Sarah Shahi as Zahra Bankston, Rachel Hilson as Nora Hollerman, Elle Bamber as Princess Beatrice, Clinton Collins Jr. as Congressman Oscar Diaz, Stephen Fry as King of England James III, Thomas Flynn as Prince Phillip, Akshay Khanna as Shaan Shrivastava and Malcom Atobrah as Percy Okonjo.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms star Henry Ashton and Vikings actor Alex Høgh Andersen have also been cast in the film. Details about their characters are being kept under wraps.

In October, Prime Video revealed that But I’m a Cheerleader filmmaker Jamie Babbit will take over from Matthew Lopez as director.

Julia Rapaport, Amazon MGM’s head of film production and development, said in a statement: “After seeing the incredible outpouring of love for Red, White & Royal Blue from fans around the world, it’s clear Alex and Henry’s story truly resonated with audiences.

“We couldn’t be more excited to continue that journey with Jamie Babbit at the helm — her sharp comedic sensibility and heartfelt storytelling make her the perfect director to build on the magic of the first film, which Matthew López so beautifully brought to life from Casey McQuiston’s beloved book.”

As of writing, a release date has yet to be announced for Red, White & Royal Wedding.