“I’m really anxious and excited”: Marissa Bode teases Nessarose solo in Wicked: For Good

Marissa Bode has dished about Wicked: For Good and taking on Nessarose’s iconic solo.

On 21 November, fans will finally be treated to the highly anticipated sequel to 2024’s smash hit Wicked.

While we’re still months away from its release, Bode graciously shared a few new details about the film in a recent interview with Variety.

When asked if she’s seen any official Wicked: For Good footage, the 24-year-old talent teased: “Just a little bit of playback from when I went in to do ADR. It looks pretty spectacular.”

Bode also opened up filming Nessarose’s beloved solo from the musical, ‘Wicked Witch of the East,’ which, unfortunately, was never featured on the official Broadway cast recording.

“There have been a number of people who say they’re super excited for [the song] ‘Wicked Witch of the East.’ I really hope it delivers and people receive it well,” she told the publication.

“If they don’t, that’s OK, too. But because so many incredible actresses on Broadway have performed that song so strongly, and also just a very strong song in general, there are definitely big shoes to fill.”

While Bode admitted to feeling pressure over the song, she praised the film’s director, Jon M. Chu, and the creative team behind the scenes for guiding and supporting her.

“I had the support when I needed it, and I’m very grateful for that, and I’m really anxious and excited to see how the audience receives it,“ she exclaimed.

Based on Act Two of the beloved stage musical, Wicked: For Good will follow Elphaba (Erivo) and Glinda (Grande) as they navigate the dramatic consequences of the first film.

Elphaba is determined to expose the Wizard’s lies and free the animals of Oz with the help of the Grimmerie. However, due to her rebellion, she is a social pariah and is dubbed ‘The Wicked Witch of the West.’

At the same time, Glinda has become the “glamorous symbol of Goodness for all of Oz,“ which has led her to live in the Emerald City palace and serve as the spokesperson and defender of the Wizard’s reign.

The official synopsis adds: “As Glinda’s stardom expands and she prepares to marry Prince Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey) in a spectacular Ozian wedding, she is haunted by her separation from Elphaba.

“She attempts to broker a conciliation between Elphaba and The Wizard, but those efforts will fail, driving Elphaba and Glinda only further apart. The aftershocks will transform Boq (Ethan Slater) and Fiyero forever, and threaten the safety of Elphaba’s sister, Nessarose, when a girl from Kansas comes crashing into all their lives.

“As an angry mob rises against the Wicked Witch, Glinda and Elphaba will need to come together one final time. With their singular friendship now the fulcrum of their futures, they will need to truly see each other, with honesty and empathy, if they are to change themselves, and all of Oz, for good.”

In addition to the established lore featured in the stage musical, Wicked: For Good will include heaps of original content, including new Elphaba and Glinda solos.

“I don’t know if you’re ready for it. I mean, I love the song, and I remember when we filmed it, the cast and crew were crying,“ Erivo teased on Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast in December. “So I don’t know. And I don’t know if that’s just because they were emotional that day, or that’s what the song does.”

Grande echoed similar sentiments in a separate interview with the aforementioned podcast.

“It’s a pivotal moment in Glinda’s journey. It shows a side of her we’ve never seen before. In the stage show, this transformation happens offstage,“ she explained. “But in the movie, we get to see her make the decision that defines who she is. It’s a privilege to sing this song and be the first Glinda to bring it to life.”

Check out the first trailer for Wicked: For Good below. For more information about the sequel, click here.