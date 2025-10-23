“I beg your pardon?!”: Fans gush over Nicholas Galitzine’s shirtless 100 Nights of Hero photo

A new photo of Nicholas Galitzine in 100 Nights of Hero has arrived, and fans (including us) are hyperventilating with thirst.

In December and January, moviegoers across the US and UK will finally be able to consume the new fantasy drama directed by Julia Jackman.

Based on Isabel Greenberg’s hit graphic novel, 100 Nights of Hero is set in the fantastical world of Migal Bavel, where a woman named Cherry (Maika Monroe) falls in love with her maid Hero (Emma Corrin).

But her sinister husband Jerome (Amir El-Masry) has made a bet with his friend Manfred (Galitzine): if Manfred can seduce Cherry within one hundred nights, Jerome will hand over both his wife and his castle.

To thwart their plan, Hero — who belongs to the secretive League of Secret Story Tellers — spins “mesmerising” stories each night to distract Manfred and “keep him at bay”.

100 Nights of Hero is also set to star Richard E. Grant (Spice World), Felicity Jones (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Safia Oakley-Green (The Burning Girls), Markella Kavenagh (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power), Christopher Fairbank (The Fifth Element) and Charli XCX (brat).

While we’re still a few weeks away from the movie’s release, IFC Films recently shared a new photo of Galitzine as Manfred to tide us over.

Shared across the movie’s social media channels, the snapshot features the hunky star shirtless and bloody from an apparent hunt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 100 Nights of Hero Movie (@100nightsofhero)

To no surprise, the photo sparked thirsty responses from Nicholas Galitzine enthusiasts, with one person on X/Twitter joking: “Julia whoring him out for the promo, as she should.”

Another fan tweeted: “Shout out to Nicholas covered in blood, gotta be one of my favourite genres.”

A third person added: “Guys, remember to check on your fellow nick stan friends and moots because chances are they are hyperventilating rn.”

The steamy photo comes a few months after Galitzine dished about all things 100 Nights of Hero and his character Manfred with Entertainment Weekly.

“Manfred is an exceptionally charming and Machiavellian man who aims to restore his former honour by capturing the affections of his friend’s wife through a bet they make,” the Red, White & Royal Blue star said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 100 Nights of Hero Movie (@100nightsofhero)

“There is a sliver of goodness within him, but he is very much a product of the patriarchal society he’s bred in.”

While Manfred may not be entirely bad, Galitzine stated that his character is “relentless” when it comes to pursuing Cherry and winning the bet.

In separate interviews with Entertainment Weekly, Corrin and Monroe praised 100 Nights of Hero’s dynamic script and director Jackman’s vision.

“Films like this are the reason I love my job. Julia has brought the beloved graphic novel to the screen with so much feeling, heart and vision,” Corrin said.

Monroe added: “From the moment I first read the script, I was immediately drawn to the story. After meeting Julia and hearing her unique vision for the film, I knew I had to be involved.”

Check out the latest teaser trailer and official stills from 100 Nights of Hero below.