Drive-Away Dolls and Honey Don’t! writer teases final film in lesbian trilogy

Tricia Cooke has revealed new details about the third and final film in her and Ethan Coen’s lesbian B-movie trilogy.

In an interview with NBC News, the screenwriter said the film will be titled Go Beavers and follows “a crew team who gets together for their reunion, and they start dying off one by one.”

Currently in early development with Coen — her co-writer, director and husband — Go Beavers is inspired by Walkabout, the 1971 Australian adventure survival film about two siblings stranded in the outback who encounter an Aboriginal boy who helps them survive.

“That film is whoa, psychedelic,” said Cooke. “What is life? It has a little more depth, so we’re thinking about taking it in that direction.”

Go Beavers will conclude Coen and Cooke’s trilogy after Drive-Away Dolls (2024) and Honey Don’t!, which is due for release in the U.S. on 22 August.

The former stars Margaret Qualley as Jamie, an uninhibited free spirit who — after cheating on her unhinged police officer girlfriend Sukie (Beanie Feldstein) — embarks on a chaotic road trip across Tallahassee with her friend Marian (Geraldine Viswanathan).

Also featuring Colman Domingo, Pedro Pascal, Bill Camp, and Matt Damon — plus a wild cameo from Miley Cyrus — Drive-Away Dolls received mixed reviews, though critics praised Qualley and Viswanathan’s chemistry.

Qualley returns in Honey Don’t! as Honey O’Donahue, a “small-town private investigator who delves into a series of strange deaths tied to a mysterious church” and its charismatic leader (Chris Evans).

The neo-noir dark comedy co-stars Aubrey Plaza, Charlie Day, Billy Eichner, Talia Ryder, Gabby Beans, Lera Abova, Kristen Connolly and Lena Hall.

While Qualley has yet to “read a script” or be contacted for Go Beavers, she joked: “But let the record show that if I’m not in [the third film], I will be offended and I will be upset.”

As we await more news on Go Beavers, watch the trailer for Honey Don’t! below.