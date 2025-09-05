A Night Like This: Alexander Lincoln and Jack Brett Anderson find connection in first official trailer

Alexander Lincoln and Jack Brett Anderson form a powerful yet unexpected connection in the exclusive first full-length trailer for A Night Like This.

The gay romance marks the directorial debut of Liam Calvert and stars Anderson as Lukas, a struggling and disillusioned actor, opposite Lincoln as Oliver, a privileged club owner whose bold bravado is a stark contrast to Lukas’ quiet demeanour.

According to the official synopsis: “Nevertheless, after a decidedly un-cute meet-cute, the pair stay out all night, intent on getting to know each other and inadvertently getting to know themselves in the process.

“Like a queer variation on Before Sunrise, Calvert’s ephemeral romance believes hope can be found in the most unexpected places.”

A Night Like This is written and produced by Diego Scerrati, with Reece Cargan and James Heath of Randan serving as co-producers.

Also starring David Bradley (Game of Thrones), Beth Rylance (The B@it) and Jimmy Ericson, the film will be released on 26 September.

Lincoln is best known for his performance as Mark Newton in the beloved gay romantic drama In From The Side (2022).

Co-starring Alexander King, the film follows the adulterous affair between Mark (Lincoln) and Warren (King), set against the backdrop of a divided gay rugby club. It was praised for its refreshing lack of homophobic tropes – particularly rare in the sports genre – and its avoidance of traditional coming-out narratives.

His additional credits include Emmerdale (2019–2021), Netflix’s Geek Girl (2024) and the Hallmark romance The Groomsmen: Second Chances (2024), which won the GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Film – Streaming or TV.

Anderson first rose to fame with his debut theatre role as Prince Edward in Christopher Marlowe’s Edward II, which earned him critical acclaim.

His screen work includes Wolfblood (2016–2017), The Great (2021), Domina (2023) and D-Day: The Unheard Tapes (2024). Most recently, he appeared as the male love interest in the music video for Perrie’s single ‘If He Wanted To He Would’.

Watch the first official trailer for A Night Like This below.