‘Upset, disappointed and mad’: Denali on Drag Race All Stars 10 lip-sync result

Denali has shared her candid reaction to that controversial All Stars 10 lip sync.

On last week’s ‘Tournament of All Stars,‘ the queens were tasked with performing a hoedown throwdown at the new drag festival, Stagecooch.

“In two groups, you’ll be introducing these country bangers: ‘Key Your Car,’ a song about heartbreak and revenge, and ‘Trailer Hitch,‘ a song about what it takes to get your man’s attention,“ Ru explained.

After a recording session with David Steinberg and gay country music superstar Orville Peck, the queens went on to deliver stellar performances of their respective Stagecooch songs.

While the judges’ panel praised all the contestants for their work, Denali and Ginger were named the top two queens of the week. The two drag talents were tasked with participating in a lip sync for the win, bringing to life Miley Cyrus’ beloved track, ‘See You Again.‘

Throughout their performance, Denali took the dance route, pairing her intricate choreography and splits with the lyrics, while Ginger tapped into the acting and drama aspects of the song.

In the end, Ginger was named the winner of the lip sync, earning her an additional $10,000 cash tip and an extra point.

Ru’s decision sparked discourse on social media, with many fans split over who deserved to win the lip sync.

“They gave Hot To Go! a double win but couldn’t even make Ginger share the point with Denali (who mopped her)..you have to laugh,“ one Drag Race fan tweeted.

Another viewer commented: “Ginger Vs Denali was a perfect of example of a performance and a stunt show. Ginger out LIPsynced miss thing tonight. Now let’s see how delusional yall get.”

Amid the fan discourse, Denali shared her thoughts on the lip sync result and how she felt in the moment during an All Stars 10 viewing party at Roscoe’s Tavern in Chicago.

“So, I’ve had about 11 months to sit and process everything that has happened. You guys are getting these emotions fresh, so I understand the passion, the energy and the heat. I get it. I 100 per cent get it,” she said.

“In the moment, when I was there, and they had said ‘Ginger won‘, I was extremely upset. I was really mad. I was really disappointed that I didn’t do well.“

Denali went on to reveal that after hearing the results, she needed some space to process her emotions, which resulted in her briefly walking off stage.

“I did my processing within about five seconds, and you’ll see in this Untucked later, you know we come off the stage after a lip sync and we talk about how we feel, you’ll see that I’ve done the processing, almost immediate and I go, ‘Ginger congratulations. You did amazing, that’s awesome,“ she continued.

“Because you have to manage your emotions on TV, and I didn’t want to come off as ungrateful or anything. At the end of the day, I was in the top, and I did amazing and I had an incredible challenge and regardless of anyone’s subjectivity to how they prefer their lip sync, I know I ate that lip sync.“

Towards the end of her statement, Denali revealed that she always semi-choreographs her lip-syncs in her head, cueing the moves she wants to do to create a balanced performance.

On this week’s episode of Drag Race All Stars 10, the bracket three queens will be tasked with their final maxi-challenge, “playing canines fighting for the love of a golden retriever in TV’s newest dating show ‘The Golden Bitchelor.”