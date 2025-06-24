“Never”: Here’s why Roxxxy Andrews will never return to Drag Race

Roxxxy Andrews has given a definitive answer regarding a possible return to Drag Race.

On 21 June, the beloved talent took to X/Twitter to gauge the fan reaction to the latest All Stars 10 episode, which featured a controversial lip sync between Ginger Minj and Denali.

“Is everyone upset? What are we feeling… let me get the popcorn and scroll,” she wrote.

It didn’t take long for fans to swarm Roxxxy’s replies with their varied opinions on the lip sync outcome. Amid the fiery discourse, one Drag Race enthusiast took the opportunity to ask the Florida-based queen if she could come back for another All Stars, adding, “You are drag.”

In response, Roxxxy gently shut down any hope of a return, writing: “Never… I’m forever grateful for every moment on the show and everything I got! I got the BEST FANS! I loved making television!!! But my time as a contestant is over…”

Naturally, fans were distraught over the talented performer’s answer, with one person writing: “Nooooooo … please, if they call you, accept it, you are wonderful and we, your fans, want to see you crowned.”

Another fan added: “This is a stab in my heart.”

Roxxxy’s bittersweet revelation comes a year after she competed on the ninth season of Drag Race All Stars, which marked her third appearance in the franchise.

For the first time in herstory, All Stars 9 featured the queens – Roxxxy, Angeria Paris VanMichaels, Gottmik, Jorgeous, Nina West, Plastique Tiara, Shannel, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo – compete for a $200,000 charitable donation to an organisation of their choice, provided by The Palette Fund, a private foundation that is “dedicated to breaking down barriers and advancing social change in communities that are under-resourced and facing significant challenges.”

Like All Stars 10, none of the ladies were subjected to eliminations; instead, Ru selected the top two queens of the week, and their progress was tracked using a point system.

To no one’s surprise, the group of charitable All Stars effortlessly showcased their elevated charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent across an array of challenges – such as the Snatch Game and the Rusical – and on the runway.

After 12 weeks of twists, turns, and a little bit of drama, Ru selected Roxxxy, Vanjie, and Angeria to advance to the final – where they delivered one final lip-sync to Janet Jackson’s iconic track ‘Rhythm Nation’.

Taking the lip-sync and their variety of extravaganza performances into consideration, RuPaul declared Angeria the winner of All Stars 9.

Following the finale, Roxxxy uploaded a heartwarming Instagram post reflecting on her Drag Race journey and longstanding fan support.

“Make your own destiny… I’ve lost so many more times than I have ever won. But when you lose, you learn SO MUCH MORE in every aspect,” she wrote.

“I’m so thankful for being on your TVs again! So thankful for my journey on the show… the best thing about it was the gift of my FANS…

“I’d do it ALL AGAIN! Thank you, All Stars 9. I’ll never forget it! We did it, ladies!! Love my girls so much! Congrats to the crowned queen @angeriavm!!! For CHARITYYY!”

You can watch the current season of Drag Race All Stars, season 10, every Friday on Paramount Plus in the US and WOW Presents Plus in the UK. For a full recap of the latest episode, click here.