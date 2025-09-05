Meet REYN4, the first-ever girl group formed outside of a Drag Race season

Get ready for your next girl group obsession.

Back in August, the first-ever season of Drag Race Philippines: Slaysian Royale made its highly anticipated premiere on WOW Presents Plus.

Billed as a “twist on the Vs. the World format,” the series features former Filipino contestants going head-to-head with some of the franchise’s most iconic Asian queens for a chance at the crown.

Since its premiere, Drag Race Philippines: Slaysian Royale has received universal acclaim for its stellar roster of queens, unique challenges, fierce runways and authentic representation of Filipino drag culture.

In addition to becoming a critical darling, the show’s gaggworthy premiere episode has set a new record as the biggest global launch in WOW Presents Plus herstory, with a 50% increase in viewership compared to the third season premiere of Drag Race Philippines.

In light of the recent success of Slaysian Royale, WOW Records has announced that more Drag Race Philippines star power will be headed to the mainstage.

On 27 August, the record label officially introduced REYN4, the first-ever girl group formed outside of Drag Race season.

Made up of fan-favourite Drag Race Philippines alums Precious Paula Nicole (season one), Captivating KatKat (season two), Maxie (season three), and Marina Summers (season one), the four talented queens kicked off their music journey on 5 September with their debut single, ‘Slaysian Royale.’

Backed by a gritty pop production, the ladies exude confidence with their fierce voices and unapologetic lyrics that will leave music listeners dancing and feeling fierce.

Fortunately, ‘Slaysian Royale’ won’t be a one-off single for REYN4, with the new super-group scheduled to drop a full EP later this year.

In a statement, World of Wonder co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato gushed about the Drag Race franchise’s latest success and the formation of REYN4.

“Seeing fans across the world come together in celebration of Asian drag excellence is not only inspiring but also sends a message that this is a family without borders, able to wrap us all in its mothertucking arms, the duo said.

“And condragulations to REYN4, the Philippines’ own iconic queens of pop, ready to slay on the world stage. Slaysian Royale and REYN4 is a double helping of queer joy that can entertain, inspire and heal us all.”

Stay tuned for more information and listen to the super-group’s first-ever single here or below.