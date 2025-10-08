Ginger Minj, Jujubee, Monét X Change and more join RuPaul’s Drag Race feature film

A plethora of Drag Race icons have signed on to RuPaul’s upcoming film.

Back in September, it was announced that the legendary drag entertainer would be headlining a new action-comedy set in the Drag Race universe.

The film will follow Tess (Ginger Minj) and DeeDee (Jujubee), two best friends and train stewardesses who leave their “dreary shifts on the Stank Rail” to work aboard the Glamazonian Express.

The official synopsis reads: “When a catastrophic ‘Stromganza’ threatens to derail the high-speed train and crash it into Los Angeles, the duo in coach must join forces with the snobby first-class attendants — and President Gagwell (RuPaul) — to save the day.”

Hairspray filmmaker Adam Shankman has been tapped to direct, with Connor Wright and Christina Friel writing the script.

World of Wonder, the production company behind the Drag Race franchise, is producing the film alongside Bleecker Street. RuPaul, Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell and Shankman will also serve as producers.

Production is scheduled to begin this fall in Los Angeles, California.

In a statement, RuPaul expressed his excitement for the film and his fierce new role: “President Judy Gagwell is the part I was born to play. Finally, a role I can sink my dentures into.”

Shankman echoed the sentiment in his own statement, revealing that he “couldn’t resist” being part of the project.

“I’ve been friends with RuPaul for 30 years and in that time I’ve watched him and the folks at World of Wonder help change culture writ large with Drag Race,” he said.

“When they asked me to come aboard this hilarious and truly unhinged project, in time so desperate for escapist entertainment and laughter, I couldn’t resist.”

Since that fateful day, additional casting details have been kept tightly under wraps… until now.

On 7 October, Variety unveiled the first batch of sickening queens joining RuPaul in the highly anticipated film.

In addition to Ginger Minj and Jujubee, who will play the aforementioned leads, Symone, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Marcia Marcia Marcia and Latrice Royale have signed on to play the snobby first-class attendants aboard the ‘Stromganza.’

Naturally, the sickening casting announcement has been met with enthusiasm from the Drag Race fandom across social media.

One fan on X (formerly Twitter) wrote: “To think #DragRace started as this niche lil experiment on LogoTV and now we’re getting a feature film… @RuPaul you are a true fucking mogul, mama, and we LOVE to see it. No pun intended, but… WoW!”

Another viewer on Reddit commented: “The synopsis sounds like such a psychedelic trip… I’m so excited!”

A third Drag Race enthusiast added: “MONET MARCIA LATRICE AND SYMONE?!:$:@: Oh, I’m sat.”

Fortunately, we won’t have to wait too long for Drag Race’s theatrical debut, which is currently scheduled to hit cinemas in 2026.

Stay tuned for more updates.