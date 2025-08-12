“I’m still a baby trans”: Drag Race star Valentina gets candid on her transition

Valentina has opened up about her journey as a trans woman.

Back in May, the Drag Race icon celebrated her 34th birthday by informing her followers that she had been transitioning in private “for some time now” and decided to be “open and share” with them.

Valentina, who previously identified as non-binary in 2019, said: “Along the way I’ve felt pressure to come forward, so I’ve decided and wanted to take today to declare myself as a transgender woman. I welcome all the love, support and protection from my dear fans. Thank you so much.”

Now, three months after coming out, the beloved performer has given further insight into her journey in a new interview with the Spanish publication Shangay.

When discussing the early days of her transition, Valentina revealed that she started to focus on it after her father passed away.

“Before I identified as non-binary, although I’ve always been a woman. But I maintained an image that my father could understand and respect. Once I went through my gay boy phase, after his death, I felt ready to show my full femininity,” she told the news outlet.

While she was ready to dive into her transition fully at the time, the All Stars 4 star delayed taking hormones due to filming for Drag Race Mexico – adding that she didn’t want to “freak out about the effects they might have” while in another country and working the show.

Following the end of the season, Valentina began taking hormones, which she has now been on for a year and half.

“Now I’m in a metamorphosis stage where I’m building the woman of my dreams. But the butterfly hasn’t come out yet,” she explained.

Valentina went on to add that she’s still “a baby trans” and not looking to rush her transition, adding that there’s “too much social pressure to become the person of your dreams overnight.“

Towards the end of her interview, the Drag Race Mexico star expressed the importance of trans visibility.

“We need more representation, especially for trans women. For example, for those who live in Latin America, who generally don’t have the same privileges as me. We need to continue educating people,“ she concluded.

Valentina’s recent interview comes a few months after she spilt the tea on her Drag Race future.

“You know, I just matured a bit, just a little bit,“ she revealed on a June episode of The Pit Stop with Monét X Change. “I would love the opportunity to go back. It’s because I have so much fun with the camera. All these cameras here, it just turns me on.”

We can’t wait to see what the future holds for Valentina.